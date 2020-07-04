WWE News: Mandy Rose Sizzles In Patriotic Bikini And Wishes Followers A ‘Happy 4th’

WWE superstar Mandy Rose wished her Instagram followers a happy July 4th with a photo of herself sporting a red, white and blue one-piece swimsuit. In the accompanying caption, the Friday Night SmackDown superstar encouraged her followers to stay safe during these stressful times.

In the photo — which she credited to Allen LHGFX — Rose can be seen running on a beach on a sunny day. It appears to be a slow-motion run, reminiscent of the television show Baywatch. Her long blonde hair is tied back in the picture, but her toned legs and muscular physique are firmly on display.

According to Rose, she was running away from 2020 at the time when the photo was taken. The WWE superstar was also keeping herself distanced from the nearby sunbathers, but the beach itself looked quite quiet. Rose didn’t take any notice, however, as she was too busy smiling for the camera and tugging on her swimwear with her right hand.

Rose’s followers also seemed to appreciate her July 4th photo. At the time of this writing, over 167,000 Instagram users have hit the like button. The comments section is also overflowing with compliments for the WWE star and her picture.

“You are very, very stylish and beautiful,” declared one fan. This sentiment was supported by similar comments across the board.

“I salute you,” wrote another follower in response to Rose’s patriotic gesture. This sentiment was echoed by another who exclaimed “God bless America” while sharing his admiration for Rose.

“I LOVE YOU,” stated a fourth admirer of the glamorous wrestler.

Several other followers joined in on the celebrations by sharing love heart emojis and praising Rose’s toned body. The WWE superstar’s effort didn’t go unappreciated by her adoring fans.

The WWE superstar has been making lockdown much easier for her fans in general. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she recently spent time on a yacht, which led to her posting a series of sultry images for her fans.

While Rose stated that she was running from 2020 in her latest jaw-dropping snap, the year has been a successful one for the WWE superstar. Her current romance angle with Otis is one of the hottest storylines of the year in the world of sports entertainment, and she’s currently in a happy relationship outside of the ring.

The superstar has also been feuding with Sonya Deville, which has allowed her to showcase an edgier side to her wrestling character. The former tag team partners have been taking some hurtful shots at each other on WWE television and social media, but it’s led to one of the more must-see stories in wrestling at the moment.