Donald Trump Blames Testing For Increase In Coronavirus Cases, Slams ‘Fake News Media’

In a series of Twitter messages posted on Saturday, President Donald Trump blamed the recent increase in coronavirus cases in the United States on testing, The Hill reported.

“Cases, Cases, Cases! If we didn’t test so much and so successfully, we would have very few cases,” the commander-in-chief began, adding that widespread testing in the U.S. has made the situation in the country seem worse than in other nations across the world.

“If you test 40,000,000 people, you are going to have many cases that, without the testing (like other countries), would not show up every night on the Fake Evening News,” he wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, Trump slammed the “Fake News Media.”

“In a certain way, our tremendous Testing success gives the Fake News Media all they want, CASES,” Trump tweeted.

“In the meantime, Deaths and the all important Mortality Rate goes down. You don’t hear about that from the Fake News, and you never will. Anybody need any Ventilators???”

As The Hill noted, earlier this week, the U.S. broke its daily record of COVID-19 cases. The states of California, Texas and Arizona have been particularly hard-hit, experiencing a major surge in coronavirus cases.

Trump administration officials have echoed the president, arguing that testing is to blame for the increase and pointing out that the mortality rate is lower than before.

Public health experts have pushed back against these suggestions, noting that the death rate has dropped because more young Americans are being infected with the virus. The experts have also warned that the death rate may increase as the virus continues to spread.

As MarketWatch reported, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci recently argued that both the public and the government have failed to deal with the pandemic.

According to Fauci, states across the nation have reopened their economies too quickly, Americans are not practicing social distancing and the government has done an inadequate job when it comes to contact tracing.

The public health expert also warned the virus may be mutating and becoming “more transmissible.”

Asanka Ratnayake / Getty Images

Trump has previously railed against testing, arguing that it inflates the number of coronavirus cases in the country. During his campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma the commander-in-chief said that he instructed administration officials to slow the testing down.

Democratic Party politicians were quick to attack the president over his remarks. Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign described Trump’s comments as “outrageous,” suggesting that the president is more concerned about his reelection campaign than about public health.