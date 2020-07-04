Halle Berry Shows Off Major Cleavage, Toned Physique In Independence Day Bikini Snap

A-lister Halle Berry continues to carve out an impressive social media profile for herself, boasting an active Instagram account with more than 6 million followers. On July 4, the X-Men series and Monster’s Ball star served up some serious eye candy on her popular feed with a sizzling snapshot in which she revealed major cleavage while sporting a tiny, multicolored bikini and posing on a rock-laden beach.

In the caption that accompanied the tempting photo, Berry wished her fans a safe and happy Fourth of July weekend. She further implored her base to use their voices to advocate for change and for those in need. While the comment thread was flush with people stating their agreement with that message, others were simply smitten by the 53-year-old’s incredible bikini body.

“Most beautiful woman in da world!!” exclaimed one admirer.

“I love to see you smile beautiful queen,” wrote another.

“Such a cougar,” opined a third commenter.

“Yes, we should create change, and not just wait for change. It may never come,” wrote another fan, agreeing with Berry’s message.

In the photo, Berry was captured sitting on a large rock and smiling sweetly for the camera as the wind blew her long, brown and golden hair out to her left side. Its wavy strands also partially covered her dark eyes and rested against her face on the right. Meanwhile, Berry leaned forward as the pic was snapped, resting her elbows on her slender thighs just above the knees.

The combination of her forward lean and the skimpy bikini top covering only a section of her bustline made for a clear look at her cleavage. Furthermore, her toned arms, thighs and calves were also left bare to the elements, as were her feet, which rested on sand and rocks below her.

As is often the case with her IG updates, Berry’s July 4 post generated a significant response on the platform almost immediately after appearing on her feed. Less than two hours after going live, the bikini pic had been double-tapped to the tune of more than 120,000 likes. Also — nearly 2,000 replies populated the comment thread.

Berry’s upcoming film, Bruised — in which disgraced MMA fighter Jackie Justice (Berry) must battle a rising star in the sport while trying to be a good mother to the six-year old son she had previously walked out on — is currently slated to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Instagram has been buzzing with activity amid the U.S. Independence Day holiday. For her part, Russian model Dasha Mart flaunted her dynamite curves in a swimsuit with patriotic flair.