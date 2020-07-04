Dolly Castro Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy White Swimsuit

On Saturday, Nicaraguan fitness model Dolly Castro celebrated the 4th of July by sharing a tantalizing snap on Instagram.

The photo showed the 35-year-old standing next to a picnic table on what appears to be a patio. A grill and numerous trees can be seen in the blurred background. The post’s geotag indicated that the picture was taken in Orange County, California.

Dolly struck a flirtatious pose by arching her back, as she raked her fingers through her hair. She placed one of her hands on the table next to a paper cup and a pitcher containing yellow liquid. The Instagram star turned her neck to look toward the camera, flashing her beautiful smile.

The model flaunted her fantastic figure in a high-cut white swimsuit from the clothing company, PrettyLittleThing. The skimpy swimsuit showcased her ample cleavage, slender waist, and curvaceous hips. She also sported a pair of oversized red sunglasses and Chanel earrings.

For the photo, the mother-of-one styled her long locks in loose waves, giving her additional glamour. While her sunglasses concealed some of her face, it appears that Dolly was wearing makeup. The cosmetic application seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, subtle contour, peach blush, highlighter, and nude lipstick.

In the caption, the social media sensation wished her followers a “Happy 4th of July.” She also advertised PrettyLittleThing by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 15,000 likes. Many of Dolly’s admirers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“[B]eauty queen,” gushed a fan, adding a heart-eye, red heart, and rose emoji to the comment.

“You’re perfection,” added a different devotee.

“Wow omg a beautiful angel,” remarked another follower.

“You are [h]ot and [g]orgeous,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Dolly engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a picture, in which she wore a plunging bodysuit and barely there denim shorts. That post has been liked over 73,000 times since it was shared.