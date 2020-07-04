Donald Trump Is A ‘Megaphone’ For White Supremacy, Former Neo-Nazi Says

In an interview with NPR, former neo-Nazi Christian Picciolini accused Donald Trump of being a “megaphone” for white supremacy.

“I think what President Trump is, is a megaphone,” Picciolini said. “It’s as if Trump kicked over a bucket of gasoline on all of those small fires that have existed for 400 years and created one large forest fire.”

The conversation came after Trump retweeted a video in which one of his alleged supporters yelled “white power.” Although Picciolini stopped short of saying the president amplified the message on purpose, he noted that it’s part of a larger pattern in his behavior.

“This hasn’t been the first time that the president has tweeted something that has come from a white supremacist or that has had a white supremacist message, whether it’s talking about a conspiracy theory that’s connected to white genocide or whether it’s using pejorative language to describe other people.”

As reported by Vox, Trump previously tweeted a graphic with incorrect black-on-black crime numbers that suggested this form of crime is the most likely outcome in the criminal justice system. The graphic was discovered to originate from a neo-Nazi Twitter account that praised Adolf Hitler.

Per Fast Company, Trump also tweeted a video supporting his campaign that featured a logo first used by the white nationalist website Vdare and the fascist vigilantes Lion Guard.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Picciolini touched on the warnings of extremism researchers, who believe that white supremacists and far-right militants are attempting to use the civil unrest in the United States to push their goals, which he called “frightening.”

“It is ingrained in their ideology that a race war will come one day,” he said.

According to Picciolini, the coronavirus pandemic, high unemployment, and general election are all a “perfect storm” for people who have been waiting for this kind of civil unrest for decades.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump was previously accused by former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld of wanting an Aryan nation with no immigrants. Weld pointed to Trump’s language and argued that he frequently echoed white supremacist groups when speaking on immigration.

As reported by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) right-wing attacks make up the majority of domestic terrorism incidents in the United States since 1994, which tops numbers for far-left terrorism and individuals inspired by al-Qaeda and Islamic State. According to the report, right-wing attacks have significantly increased over the past six years. In 2019, this group was responsible for two-thirds of domestic terrorist attacks and plots. As for 2020, far-right extremists were responsible for 90 percent of all domestic terrorism incidents between January 1 and May 8.