AEW News: Main Event Star Details Why He Will Never Go Back To WWE

Brian Cage is in the main event scene of All Elite Wrestling with a big title match coming up, and he’s happy to never return to WWE. Many wrestlers around the world believe that making it into Vince McMahon’s company is how you know you’ve hit the big time. Cage never even made it to the main roster of WWE, but he has a specific reason as to why he’ll never go back to the promotion.

Known primarily for his time with TNA and Impact Wrestling, Cage is already going after the AEW World Title less than two months after making his debut. In less than two weeks, he’ll battle Jon Moxley for the title at Fight for the Fallen after just five matches in AEW.

On the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted, Cage discussed various topics, including his love of video games and horror movies. He also held nothing back when talking about his time as an employee of WWE more than a decade ago, and how he was treated poorly by management.

For a little over a year, Cage wrestled under a developmental contract for FCW, and he feels as if that short amount of time was more than enough.

Is it just us or does @MrGMSI_BCage look half the size he normally does when he has a shirt on? pic.twitter.com/JZZhPk98YB — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 2, 2020

As transcribed by Ringside News, Cage remembers a time he fell backward, hit his head on the ring ropes, and had a concussion the following day. Cage spoke with producer Jamie Noble about the situation, who told him that John Laurinaitis (Johnny Ace) would get in touch with him, but that never happened.

Once Noble said that WWE was heading to Australia and his injury would have to wait, Cage took matters into his own hands.

“I’m thinking this sucks. I’m going to look for Ace. I keep seeing him. He was always talking to somebody. I said ok, forget it, I’m going for it. I walk up to him and say, excuse me, I don’t mean to interrupt. I put my hand out to shake his hand, and he looked at me disgusted and said, ‘well yeah kid, that is what you’re doing,’ and turned his back to me and walked away.”

Brian Cage has traveled the world and wrestled for numerous promotions, but he’s found a good home with AEW. His time with WWE was short, but that was more than enough to have that accomplishment “checked off.” He’s happy with never going back there, and he’s letting his career take him elsewhere.