WWE News: Former World Champion Doesn’t Believe The Undertaker Has Retired

The Undertaker is one of the greatest superstars ever to set foot in a WWE ring, but his retirement came about with very little fanfare. During the last episode Undertaker: The Last Ride, he expressed his desire to never get into a wrestling ring again. Many superstars and wrestling personalities expressed their gratitude to him for his years of excellence, but CM Punk doesn’t believe that the legend is over.

Punk had two classic rivalries against The Undertaker during their time together in WWE. At WrestleMania 29, Punk became another notch on Taker’s belt during the iconic “Streak.” The two superstars brought forth the best in one another, and neither still competes in the ring now.

On the latest episode of Good Show with Ben Ennis and JD Bunkis, Punk discussed various topics from the wrestling world. When it came to the subject of The Undertaker, the former WWE Champion merely doesn’t believe that he’s finished.

“I don’t think he’s retired. Come on! That’s my reaction. There’s no way. This is a guy who can, and most likely will, in my opinion, at least make an entrance at every WrestleMania. You know what I mean? They just did the whole movie-match type thing, as I liked to call it on Backstage on Fox. I feel like that can add some longevity to his career.”

The “movie-match” thing that Punk mentioned is the cinematic match that WWE has been doing in the last couple of months. At WrestleMania 36, Taker defeated AJ Styles in a “Boneyard Match,” which they filmed over several days.

Since the start of 2017, The Undertaker has been in a grand total of 11 matches. One of those was the men’s battle royal at Royal Rumble in 2017. At Super ShowDown earlier this year, he pinned Styles for the win, but he was only in the ring for less than a minute.

At 55-years-old, it is doubtful that Taker will ever have another match, but it’s hard to believe in an actual pro wrestling retirement. He did say that he’s accomplished everything he’s ever dreamed of doing, and there would be no disappoint if WrestleMania 36 was his final match.

CM Punk name-dropped Ric Flair and Terry Funk as a couple of the many who have retired and returned to the ring. He also knows that wrestlers and fans are “selfish.” They’d love to see The Undertaker come back again in the future, but only time will tell.