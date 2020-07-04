Anna Nystrom Shows Off Her Fit Figure In A White Ruffled Bikini

Swedish stunner Anna Nystrom tantalized her 8.5 million Instagram followers with her latest update, in which she showcased her fit figure in a ruffled bikini. The picture was taken in Anna’s native Sweden, as the geotag indicated, and she was indoors with a cream-colored linen curtain visible behind her.

Anna rocked a ruffled bikini top with a scooped neckline that showed off just a hint of cleavage, and cap sleeves that came just an inch or two down her toned arms. The top had two rows of ruffles, and the pale white hue looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin.

The bikini top ended with a figure-hugging horizontal band just below her breasts, and plenty of her stomach was on display in the look. She paired the ruffled white top with some simple yet sexy bikini bottoms, also white. The bikini bottoms dipped low in the front and stretched high over her hips. The high-cut style showcased her legs, and though she didn’t give her followers a view of the back, likely also showed off her pert posterior.

The photo was cropped right at Anna’s knees, so not all of her legs were visible in the frame, but there was still plenty of her sculpted thighs for her followers to admire. Anna had one arm positioned in front of her stomach and held her phone with the other. Her cell phone was in an elegant gray case, and the simple case made her peach-colored nails pop. She had no accessories on besides two delicate rings.

Anna’s long blond locks were parted in the middle and styled in a thick braid, secured with a blond elastic that blended into her tresses. She left a few strands loose to frame her face for a romantic look, and had her head tilted as she snapped the picture.

Her followers absolutely loved the look, and the post racked up over 31,700 likes within one hour as well as 604 comments from her fans.

“This is so pretty,” one fan remarked, followed by a duo of heart emoji.

“Wow you are so beautiful babe,” another follower added.

“You are sun on a cloudy day,” one fan wrote, captivated by the blond bombshell’s beauty.

“I wish I was kissing you instead of missing you,” another follower commented flirtatiously.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Anna flaunted her sculpted physique as well as her yoga skills in a series of sizzling snaps. She rocked a white sports bra and leggings from her own activewear brand, Ryvelle, and struck a few yoga poses on the beach.