Devon Windsor Goes For A Swim In A Sparkly Gold Bikini

Devon Windsor added a new post to her Instagram page on Saturday that has her fans talking. The Victoria’s Secret model flaunted her flawless figure while wishing her two million followers a “Happy Independence Day.”

The sizzling new addition to Devon’s feed included both a photo and video that were taken as the model went for a swim in the ocean. In the first slide of the upload, she posed on her knees in a shallow part of the water while running her hands through her damp blond tresses. She tilted her head up towards the sky with a look of bliss on her face as the sun spilled down, illuminating her bikini-clad physique.

Part two of Devon’s Fourth of July post had a short video clip that captured her swimming almost completely submerged in the crystal clear water. She took a few strokes to move closer in toward the camera before standing up and walking slowly to the shore.

Devon was dressed to impress for the relaxing beach day in a sparkly gold bikini from her own Devon Windsor Swim line that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. She wore an underwire-style top with thick shoulder straps and a wide neckline that showcased her bronzed decolletage. The number also had ribbed cups that fell low down her chest and flashed an eyeful of cleavage that gave her look even more of a seductive vibe.

The matching bottoms of Devon’s swimsuit boasted a high-cut design that showcased the star’s sculpted legs, as well as a daringly cheeky cut that left her perky booty almost completely bare. Its thick, textured waistband sat low on her hips, drawing attention to the model’s flat midsection, trim waist, and abs.

Devon accessorized her look with a stack of bracelets, dainty earrings, and a chunky gold necklace that shimmered under the sun. She sported a pair of oval sunglasses as well, which remained on even as she floated through the picturesque sea.

The double-slide update certainly seemed to impress Devon’s fans, who have awarded the upload more than 13,000 likes within its first hour of going live. Dozens more flocked to the comments section to shower the catwalk queen with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“Absolutely stunning and very beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Queen of styling swimsuits,” remarked another fan.

“Happy 4th!! What a gorgeous body!!” a third follower praised.

“Goddess,” added a fourth admirer.

Devon’s swimwear look appears to be from her swimwear line’s Summer 2020 collection, which was just launched last week. To celebrate the accomplishment, she shared another look from the line to her Instagram page — a plunging, zebra-print one-piece that perfectly suited her slender frame.