James Maxwell Trump, Alleged Identity Of ‘Rogue White House Senior Adviser’ Twitter Account, Has Internet Torn

James Maxwell Trump is the identity of one of the most secretive White House insiders who has been sharing secrets about President Donald Trump for the last three years — or is the punchline to a long-running joke.

The internet was torn about the newly revealed identity of the Twitter account known as “Rogue Senior White House Advisor.” The account has gained plenty of popularity and a huge following in the last two years, claiming to be a White House insider with direct access to the president. During that time, the account racked up an impressive list of followers, including The Atlantic and Reuters, but also plenty of doubt about whether the account was real or just a long-running attempt to troll the president’s critics.

Throughout the week leading up to the Fourth of July, the account had been teasing that it would be revealing the true identity of the person behind it, with the announcement coming on Independence Day.

The Rogue Senior White House Advisor account did so in dramatic fashion, claiming in a long video to be “James Maxwell Trump” — apparently the long-secret son of the president. The account posted what appeared to be a birth certificate as proof before deleting all its past tweets, changing the display name to “Jimmy Trump,” and ceasing all tweeting.

The name appeared to be an attempt to connect Trump to the recently arrested Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged involvement in now-deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein’s child abuse ring. The birth certificate posted online names her as the person’s mother, though there is no evidence that Maxwell was pregnant during that time.

There were some who appeared to believe the revelation, but doubts were quickly raised about the alleged revelation. Many pointed out that the birth certificate offered as proof that the person was named James Maxwell Trump was identical to one of the first search results for a birth certificate picture on Google.

No, the James Maxwell Trump nonsense is not real. Do any of you people know how to Google? It took me minutes to find the original via Google. FFS people. pic.twitter.com/8ALeotWeCj — Robbie "Always In Quarantine" Wallis (@Robbie_Wallis1) July 4, 2020

Dear @realjimmytrump, I'll be calling the NY Dept. of Vital Records on Monday. James Maxwell Trump, you had better be you. pic.twitter.com/YMsU6ZhyzB — Grant Stern (@grantstern) July 4, 2020

Even another alleged anonymous White House account, known as “Angrier White House Staffer,” called out the revelation as fake.

In a 2017 report, Esquire noted that the rush of alleged “rogue” accounts to pop up in the weeks after Trump first took office all appeared to be fake.

“It makes for a scintillating narrative, but the problem is, there’s no evidence that any of the people behind any of these accounts are actually who they say they are, despite numerous attempts by reporters to do just that,” the report noted. “Of course, as the @RoguePOTUSStaff account points out, that secrecy is baked into the very design: They can’t risk being discovered! (They did not immediately respond to a request for any confirmation about their identity).”

Now that the “Rogue Senior White House Advisor” has revealed their identity to be James Maxwell Trump, those doubts have only grown louder.