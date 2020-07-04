Sean Lowe Celebrates Freedom In Sweet 4th Of July Photo

Sean Lowe shared an adorable photo of his wife Catherine Giudici and their daughter Mia.

Former Bachelor Sean Lowe took to Instagram on Saturday, July 4 to share a festive photo of his wife Catherine Giudici and their daughter Mia in honor of the holiday. The mother and daughter were dressed patriotically in red, white and blue. The family traveled to Gun Barrel City, Texas to celebrate the holiday this year.

Catherine Giudici wore an outfit very fitting for the occasion with a long summer dress with a slit just above her thigh. One half of the dress was blue with white stars and the other half featured red and white stripes. She wore her long brown hair tied up in a bun along with a patriotic headband that matched her dress.

In her arms she held Mia, whom the couple welcomed into their family in December. Mia was also dressed for the holiday in a red and white checked onesie. She wore a tiny white bow wrapped around her head. The little girl clung to her mother while flashing a smile at the camera, clearly enjoying her family’s 4th of July celebration.

The mother and daughter were standing on a cement walkway on a property right by the lake. Each side of the walkway was lined in tiny American flags. More patriotic decor could be seen decorating the rest of the yard. The sun shone down, glistening off the lake water in the background.

In his caption, Lowe wished his followers a happy 4th of July. He also expressed his gratitude not only for his freedom but for his wife and daughter. His post got a lot of love online, racking up over 14,000 likes in less than an hour. He has a total of 1.3 million followers on the platform overall. Many of his fans took to the comments section of the post to compliment him on the adorable photo and to wish him a happy holiday.

“Happy 4th to you and your beautiful family!” one social media user wrote.

“Beautiful girls! Hope you have an amazing day with all your loved ones!” remarked another fan.

“Cannot handle Mia.. she is perfect!” one more person wrote.

In addition to Mia, Giudici and Lowe also have two sons, 4 year old Samuel and 1 year old Isaiah. The couple are not done adding on to their family yet and hope to have at least one more child. They have also considered the process of adoption, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Lowe has previously said he will leave the final number of children up to his wife.