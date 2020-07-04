Carmen Electra Looks Smoking Hot Wearing Patriotic Bustier For July Fourth & Straddles A Motorcycle

Carmen Electra took to Instagram to wish her followers a happy Fourth of July while wearing a sexy, patriotic ensemble and straddling a big bike.

The model’s followers appeared to love her holiday post with over 8,100 hitting the like button, and more than 230 taking the time to leave an uplifting comment for Carmen as she celebrated Independence Day.

“So beautiful Carmen, have a wonderful weekend,” gushed a fan who also left a heart eye emoji and a double pink heart.

“Happy 4th of July, beautiful woman. Try to be safe and careful and enjoy life,” another follower urged, adding a peace sign, two flashes, a blue heart, and a sunglass-wearing emoji.

“God bless America and Prince for finding your fine a$$. Happy 4th of July, beautiful,” a third Instagrammer replied along with two flame and two red heart eye emoji.

“AMERICA…its greatness summed up in one pic,” a fourth devotee exclaimed.

In the shot, Carmen straddled a motorcycle that featured a large headlight and mirrors on the handlebars. The machine was on a gray background. She wore her blond hair teased high with a side part, and its length fell over each shoulder in a soft wave. The former MTV star’s toned thighs were on display on either side of the bike. She wore a patriotic, sparkly red bustier with white and blue stars on it, and the garment pushed up and showed off her ample cleavage along with her shapely shoulders and toned arms. She held onto the motorcycle’s handlebars with her hands, which featured a long dark-colored manicure.

Carmen’s features stood out in the image, and it looked like she wore plenty of eyeshadow, heavy eyeliner, and mascara to help make her bright blue eyes pop. Her high cheekbones appeared to glow with highlighter and contour colors, and her nose also seemed to have shading to accent its shape. She finished off the glam makeup look with what appeared to be a darker shade lining edges of her full lips, which looked like they filled in with a lighter lip color. The model stared into the camera’s lens with a fierce look and a slight open smile on her face, and it revealed a hint of her white teeth.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Carmen looked hot in her workout leggings and a sports bra. She shared workout tips and different moves for her followers to help them keep fit at home since many areas still have limited or no gym access amid the coronavirus pandemic.