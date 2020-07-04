Kate Hudson Shares Adorable Selfie Wearing Matching Shades With Look-Alike Daughter Rani

Kate Hudson got ready for the long holiday weekend by grabbing a pair of matching shades and posing for a selfie with her look-alike daughter, Rami.

The actress took to Instagram just ahead of the Fourth of July to share the picture with her daughter, showing the two both striking a mean pose as they wore what appeared to be designer sunglasses.

The snap was a huge hit with Hudson’s fans, racking up more than 90,000 likes and plenty of compliments for the mother-and-daughter pair.

“You’re both so adorable,” one fan wrote, adding a heart emoji

“OMGGGGG WHAT A BALL OF CUTENESSSSS,” another enthusiastic follower added.

Many pointed out the similarities between Hudson and her youngest child, including The Daily Mail which called 1-year-old Rani her mom’s “mini-me.”

Though Rani has yet to reach her second birthday, she’s likely growing used to being in the spotlight. Aside from getting plenty of attention from her mom’s Instagram feed, the youngster was also recently featured in People magazine’s 2020 “Beautiful Issue.”

The cover showed a beaming Hudson holding Rani and posing alongside her mother, actress Goldie Hawn. In the issue, Hudson opened up about the difficulties of living under quarantine, noting that she was able to take the photo with her mother and daughter before the coronavirus pandemic spread across the globe.

Things have changed a lot since then, Hudson shared.

“It’s definitely an interesting time for reflecting on what is truly important,” Hudson told the magazine. “Life has never felt so fragile, and I don’t want to miss out on the good stuff.”

The report noted that Hudson has been staying in at home with boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, along with Hudson’s two sons, 16-year-old Ryder and 8-year-old Bing.

As Hudson’s Instagram feed shows, the family has found plenty of ways to keep busy while staying out of public. Earlier in the week, Hudson shared a clip of a video call she had with Dr. Sanjay Gupta and others, saying the celebrity doctor had been “keeping us all comforted as much as he can by informing us daily during this pandemic.” They have also spent some time outdoors, which Hudson showed in other shots.

Hudson’s pre-Fourth of July snap also shows that she’s been spending plenty of time with her kids. Earlier this week, before the grabbed matching shades to get ready for the long weekend, Hudson shared a picture where she and Rani were taking a bath together.