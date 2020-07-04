Katelyn Runck Flaunts Her Curves In An American Flag Swimsuit

Brunette bombshell Katelyn Runck celebrated the 4th of July by sharing a smoking-hot snap with her 2.1 million Instagram followers in which she rocked an American flag swimsuit. Katelyn didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified her location, but she stood in front of a large body of water that stretched out all the way to the horizon. The picture was captured by LHGFX Photography, the company that takes the vast majority of Katelyn’s Instagram snaps.

The swimsuit she wore was from the brand Yandy, who she tagged in the caption of the post. The look featured a scandalously low neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage, and two thin red straps that stretched around her neck. Another set of red straps stretched around her back to secure the one-piece on her curvaceous figure.

The body of the swimsuit featured a blue background with white stars on one side, and vertical red-and-white stripes on the other. The swimsuit featured a thick blue strap that stretched over her hip, in a high-cut style that elongated her toned legs.

Katelyn posed with both arms raised, pulling her long brunette locks into a messy bun atop her head. Several strands broke loose from the style and tumbled down her back and neck, making for a seductive and casual vibe.

Katelyn’s bronzed skin looked gorgeous against the bright colors of the swimsuit, and though she didn’t turn around to show off the back of the look for her followers, there was still plenty for her fans to love.

She didn’t look directly at the camera, instead gazing down at the ground as she flaunted her figure. Her beauty look was minimal but stunning, with a pale pink hue on her lips and smoky eye makeup.

Her followers absolutely loved the smoking-hot snap, and the post racked up over 1,000 likes within 32 minutes of going live, as well as 79 comments from her eager fans.

“Looking stunning and beautiful,” one fan commented, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Talk about a firecracker!” another follower remarked.

“Now THAT is perfection!” one fan added, loving Katelyn’s curvaceous figure.

“Lovely suit! You look beautiful and patriotic,” another wrote.

