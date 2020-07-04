Arianny Celeste Shows Off Her Baby Bump In A Sarong & Red Bikini Top

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste thrilled her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling double update that she shared in honor of 4th of July. The pictures were taken on T Street Beach in San Clemente, as the geotag indicated. Arianny stood on what appeared to be a patio area with a set of stairs behind her, and she looked gorgeous in the snaps.

Arianny flaunted her curves in a bikini top from the brand MELLA Swim, and she made sure to tag the brand in the picture in case any of her followers were interested. The bikini top had a simple silhouette, with a straight neckline that showed off a hint of cleavage and thin straps that stretched over her shoulders. A hint of underboob was visible in the skimpy top, and it left her stomach exposed, highlighting her growing baby bump.

Arianny paired the bikini with a sarong that appeared to be printed with the American flag, as horizontal red and white stripes were visible, as well as patches of fabric that were dark blue with white stars. In the first snap, Arianny stared straight at the camera, cupping her bump with one hand and holding a pair of white-framed sunglasses with the other.

Her long locks were parted in the middle, and tumbled down her chest and back in an effortless style. She added a few accessories as well, including a gold bangle on one wrist and a few delicate layered necklaces that draped down her chest and over her cleavage.

The second shot Arianny shared was taken from a slightly further perspective, so a bit more of her body was on display. She also had on a pair of hoop earrings, and the sarong was knotted around her waist so that one of her thighs was almost fully exposed.

Her followers absolutely loved the festive update, and the post racked up over 4,500 likes within 20 minutes. It also received 88 comments within the same time span.

“What a cutie! Happy 4th babe!” one follower commented.

“You look fantastic. Congrats on the baby,” one fan added.

“You are perfect,” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“You’re going to make a awesome mom,” another follower remarked.

Arianny has been taking the opportunity to showcase her bump as much as possible ever since revealing her pregnancy on Instagram. Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she flaunted her curves in a figure-hugging tan dress that showed off her voluptuous physique to perfection. Arianny captured the simple yet sexy selfie in a mirror, holding her bump with one hand while she held her cell phone to snap the picture in the other.