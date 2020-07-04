Becca Tilley Shows Off Her Figure In A Stunning Beach Photo

Becca Tilley posed in a bikini in her latest Instagram photo.

Bachelor alum Becca Tilley took to Instagram on the evening of Friday, July 3 to share a stunning beach photo of herself just as the sun was setting. The 31-year-old posed in the sand at Newport Beach in California.

Tilley knelt on a black and blue striped beach towel, her hands resting on her thighs. She sported a unique bikini featuring an asymmetrical top and high waisted bottoms. The bathing suit was brown in color and featured multi-colored stripes. Tilley purchased it from the popular women’s clothing brand, Revolve.

The former television personality showed off her fit figure and toned arms as well as a golden tan. She accessorized with a wide brimmed straw hat that helped shield her face from the sun. She also wore three gold bracelets on each wrist as well as gold hoop earrings.

Tilley wore her short blond hair down naturally, tucked under her hat. She appeared to have on some light makeup, including some mascara that helped her eyes pop. She smiled slightly as she stared intently at the camera.

In the picturesque background of the photo, the sun could be seen just beginning to set as it cast an orange glow on the beach. Beach side homes and people walking could be seen far in the distance.

Tilley’s fans could not get enough of the photo which racked up over 25,000 likes in no time. She boasts a total of 1 million followers on the platform overall. She also has a podcast entitled Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad. In this podcast, Tilley and her co-host discuss everything from their favorite shows and celebrities to the happenings of other Bachelor nation personalities.

In this particular Instagram post, Tilley’s fans took to the comments section to compliment her on her impressive figure and her bikini.

“You are flawless! Love that bathing suit on you!” one social media user wrote.

“Absolutely summer spectacular!! You are looking so tan!” another person commented.

Others commented upon the fact that Tilley has not yet found her special someone.

“Becca, where is your Prince Charming??? You so deserve him!!!” one person wrote.

Tilley made her reality television debut on the 19th season of The Bachelor starring Chris Soules and was the runner-up. She then returned for the 20th season featuring Ben Higgins but again unfortunately left without finding love. As The Inquisitr previously reported, ABC recently made the decision to re-air Higgins seasons for the first time since 2016.