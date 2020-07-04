Yaslen Clemente Gets Cheeky In Multicolored String Bikini For Poolside Video

Fitness guru and bikini model Yaslen Clemente provided a bit of sizzle to her popular Instagram feed on July 4, posting a video update in which she strutted around a wading pool in a barely-there bikini. The matching, multicolored swim ensemble was held together only by a series of ultra-thin strings and helped provide her 2 million followers on the platform with a live action look at her cheeky side and sinuous curves.

The post — which was the latest in a series of Instagram updates geotagged to Cabo San Lucas in Baja California, Mexico — included a caption in which Clemente wished her American fans a happy Independence Day. She also tagged Risqué Fash, the online boutique that created her skimpy swim attire, in the update.

With palm trees, lounge chairs and clear, beachfront skies in the background, the short video clip began with Clemente walking slowly into the frame through the wading pool. As she did so, her toned, shapely booty was prominent in the shot as it was left nearly bare; only a small patch of multicolored fabric and the strings of her thong adorned her derriere.

Clemente continued walking to the other side of the frame before doing a full turnabout, raising her arms to the sky and pushing her chest forward in the meantime. She then edged toward the camera, stopping mid-frame for a pose and playfully grasping at the strings of her bikini and running her hands through her bleached blond hair as she moved.

At that point, she twirled once more, displaying her bare back and tight buns for the camera as she glanced back into its lens and fidgeted. Finally, she got down on her knees just in front of the camera and gave an impish kiss to it before the video cut out.

The Body By Yas proprietor’s latest IG update proved a quick hit with her fans, racking up 15,000 views in just 30 minutes. They weren’t shy about voicing their appreciation, either, filling the comments with words of affirmation for Clemente.

“Looking soooooo beautiful and soooooo hot babe,” wrote one admirer.

“Rather see you than these fireworks,” commented a second, in reference to the July 4 holiday.

“Forever body goals,” appraised another in appreciation of Clemente’s fine form.

“Walking on water,” commented a fourth fan.

In Clemente’s previous update from Cabo San Lucas, the 23-year-old posed on the beach itself in a tiny bikini that similarly struggled to conceal her assets. Since its posting, that photo has inspired just over 68,000 double-taps.