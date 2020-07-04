Ashley Resch Rocks Tiny Animal-Print Bikini As She Sits On A Countertop

Ashley Resch may not be celebrating the Fourth of July on Saturday, but the Canadian Instagram model is joining many of her American counterparts by donning a tiny bikini and showing off for her followers.

Ashley took to Instagram on Saturday to show off an animal-print bikini as she sat on a countertop. The model struck a pensive look as she faced away from the camera and spread her legs apart, giving followers a glimpse of the bikini that showed off all her curves.

The snap also gave fans a close-up glimpse of the tattoos that stretch up the length of her right arm and right leg, as well as another large tattoo on her left hip.

Ashley tagged Serene Zena in the snap. Zena is a Canadian-based photographer who works with a number of other models. Zena did her part to help the snap get some attention, sharing it in her Instagram stories and linking back to Ashley’s page.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCOgL_AjKO7/

The Canadian model’s fans seemed to love the snap, leaving thousands of likes and plenty of supportive comments. Many responded to Ashley’s question about what they’re doing over the weekend, including many American followers who were planning to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend.

Others wished they would be able to see more from the Canadian model.

“Spend time with your beauty and photos,” one person replied.

“Not spending it with YOU an thats a horrible thing!” another fan wrote, adding a series of heart and red rose emoji.

While many were getting ready to celebrate the holiday of American independence from England, Ashley took some time out for her own national pride just a few days earlier. On Canada Day, she took to Instagram to share a picture of herself wearing a red bikini top and torn Daisy Dukes.

“Happy canada day” Ashley wrote in the caption, adding an emoji of the Canadian flag.

Ashley appears to still be in Canada, where she is busy at work. The photo posted on Saturday showing off her animal-print bikini was geotagged in Toronto, where it appears she’s been very busy with some modeling work.

On Friday and Saturday, Ashley posted a series of videos to her Instagram stories showing her in a series of photo shoots across a number of different locales. Later videos showed her hanging out with pals at a home where it appeared the animal-print bikini photo was taken.