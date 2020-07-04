January Jones Rocks Daring Red Swimsuit And Daisy Dukes In Fourth Of July Video

January's video had her Instagram followers comparing her to her 'Mad Men' character, Betty Draper.

January Jones showed off her amazing summer style in a Fourth of July video. On Saturday, the 42-year-old X-Men: First Class star took to Instagram to wish her followers a happy Independence Day, and her viewers seemed to love everything about her patriotic video.

January shot her video in her backyard. The weather outside was nice and sunny, and she was relaxing underneath a tall shade tree. January had placed a blue chair on her manicured lawn in front of an area that provided a verdant backdrop of various plants. She added a patriotic touch to her setup by planting a small American flag in the ground beside her.

January wore a vivid red bathing suit with a plunging V-neck that put her cleavage on full display. The top half of her swimsuit had a loose fit, adding to its daring design. The deep neckline was trimmed in white, and the garment also had white string halter ties around the neck.

Over her bathing suit, January wore a pair of high-waisted Daisy Dukes with an exposed button front. Her ensemble also included a straw sunhat with a wide brim. In lieu of a hatband, a red bandanna was knotted in front of the headpiece. The kerchief was strung through holes in the hat, and it covered up the top halves of January’s ears.

January accessorized her outfit with the same gold coin necklace that she often wears in her social media uploads.

January was shown leaning forward in front of the camera as she set it up. She then leaned back and smiled at her viewers. She held up a bottled beverage that appeared to be beer. The bottle was in a shiny aqua koozie with the words “See you at the pool” printed on it.

January wished her viewers a happy Fourth of July, and she listed off a few ways for them to stay safe. They included wearing a mask, avoiding drinking and driving, and not lighting things on fire. As she was talking, she had to stop and shush a noisy dog.

A number of January’s followers responded to her video by suggesting that the Mad Men star was giving off major Betty Draper vibes.

“That SHUSH! was very Betty Draper,” read one response to her video.

“I saw a little Betty come out with that shush hahaha,” another fan wrote.

“You had me as soon as you picked up that beer…” quipped a fourth commenter.

“Yup cuteness has saved me,” wrote The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

January also received plenty of compliments on her fit figure and her stylish bathing suit. In one of her previous videos, she rocked another one-piece that would have been appropriate for her Fourth of July video. It was a star-spangled blue swimsuit.