Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo Are On A Weekend Getaway At The Lake And Felicity Is A Happy Camper

Jinger Duggar and her family are celebrating the holiday away from home.

Jinger Duggar just revealed that she and husband, Jeremy Vuolo, have taken their daughter Felicity, 1, on a weekend getaway to the lake. The Counting On stars are spending the holiday together at some type of cabin. Jinger shared a sweet photo on Saturday of her little girl all dressed up in a patriotic t-shirt looking as cute as ever, while also sharing their Fourth of July plans.

According to the Instagram post, the family of three decided to travel to an unknown location to take advantage of the lake. The snapshot featured an up close shot of Felicity holding onto her daddy’s hand. Only Jeremy’s leg and arm was shown as the focus was on his adorable daughter. In addition to her holiday shirt, she wore a pair of pink checkered shorts and white sneakers. She had a big red bow in her hair that was parted off to the side in a sweet style. Jeremy had on a pair of grey shorts and bright red tennis shoes. They are both standing in what appears to be the driveway that lead up to the cabin on the lake.

Jinger Duggar showed just a little more of the picturesque location on her Instagram stories as well. She was actually promoting her and Jeremy’s upcoming podcast with the topic of vacations that they will be talking on soon. She then turned the camera around to show that they were actually on vacation right then. She was standing on the cabin’s deck with a beautiful view of the lake.

Felicity looked like she was having a great time. As Jinger was talking to the camera, the Duggar granddaughter could be heard in the background. When her mom flipped the camera around to show her, Felicity giggled and went running back into the cabin. She was barefoot this time with a cute outfit of a pink Nike shirt and black shorts with pink trim to match.

She was in the exact same outfit in a family snapshot that Jeremy posted on his Instagram right around the same time as Jinger posted hers. The threesome were all posing for the picture with Jeremy holding onto Felicity. The background behind them revealed plenty of tall trees that appeared to be surrounding the area.

Jinger Duggar is pregnant with her and Jeremy’s second child. They are having another little girl and they are excited to be growing their family. In another recent Instagram photo, the expectant mom showed off her little baby bump in a cute striped dress as she and Felicity were on a coffee run. She indicated how much her daughter loves steamed milk whenever they go out.