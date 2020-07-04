‘Summer House’ Stars Kyle Cooke & Amanda Batula Skip Annual Hamptons Fourth Of July Bash, Spend Day On Lake

The cast of the Bravo reality show are all over the map this year as they celebrate Independence Day without their annual epic bash.

Summer House star Kyle Cooke and his fiancée Amanda Batula had a very different Fourth of July this year. The Bravo stars, who usually spend the holiday throwing an epic party at their Hamptons weekend home, spent the day on a lake with their parents instead this year.

On his Instagram story, Kyle revealed that his parents linked up with Amanda’s parents for the get-together. He added that his father was trying jetskiing for the first time. Amanda was also pictured lounging on a boat far away from the cast’s usual Hamptons digs. The Summer House star did not specify which lake they spending the day at, but earlier in the week the couple share photos from Lake Wallenpaupack in the Poconos.

Kyle also posted a throwback photo from last year’s Summer House party to his Instagram page. In the photo taken at the Bravo cast’s annual rager, Kyle wore his signature blond mullet as he drank from a can of his Loverboy hard tea brand, which launched last summer.

In the photo, Kyle and his Summer House co-star and Loverboy co-worker Carl Radke were all smiles as they stood on the balcony of their former Water Mill beach house with a flag banner across it. In the caption to the pic, Kyle wished his followers a Happy Fourth and he tagged the pic Southampton, New York. He also referenced his infamous 17-page “send it” email in his caption.

But in case anyone thought the photo was from a party taking place this year, Radke commented on the post clarified things.

“Weird not being with you today homie,” Carl wrote to Kyle. “Miss you and [Amanda Batula]! Send safely everyone!!

Other fans expressed sadness that the fact that the Summer House cast is not spending the Fourth of July together in the Hamptons this year.

“Team Send It being separated for this usually very sent day is a bit soul-crushing,” one fan wrote.

“Seems so weird knowing you guys are not at the summer house having another epic party for us to live vicariously through,” another added.

“That makes me sad because you’re not filming,” a third fan wrote.

Summer House is currently not in production due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the cast was spread out all over the place for this unprecedented Fourth of July.

While Kyle and Amanda were on the lake, their Summer House co-star Lindsay Hubbard spent the day in Washington D.C. In a photo posted to Instagram, which you can see here, the gorgeous New Yorker slayed in a flag-themed one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a boat.