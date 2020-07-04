Fitness Model Eva Quiala Rocks A Black String Bikini In Scorching-Hot New Snap

Eva Quiala sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page this week with a scorching-hot new post that has proved hard to be ignored.

The fitness model took to her account on Friday to thrill her 1.2 million followers by flaunting her bodacious curves in a minuscule black bikini. The sexy swimwear included a halter-style top with thin straps and a plunging neckline. It had tiny triangle cups that only partially covered up her voluptuous chest, leaving an eyeful of cleavage and sideboob well on display.

Eva’s bikini bottoms in the shot were equally-as risque, if not more. The garment boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky design that treated her audience to a full look at her muscular thighs and pert derriere. She tied the garment’s string waistband high up on her hips in dainty bows, highlighting her trim waist, taut tummy, and chiseled abs.

The social media sensation stood against a blank white wall as she worked the camera, ensuring that there would be nothing in the background of the shot to take attention away from her gym-honed physique. She bent one of her sculpted legs at the knee and popped her hip slightly out to the side, further emphasizing her hourglass silhouette. Eva gathered her long, ombre tresses into a low ponytail as the moment was captured, which allowed her to show off her toned arms and shoulders to her devoted fans.

Eva accessorized with a trendy necklace stack, hoop nose ring, and two anklets that gave her barely there swimwear look the perfect amount of bling. She also appeared to have added a touch of makeup to accentuate her striking features. The cosmetics appeared to include a light dusting of red blush, winged eyeliner, and mascara.

Unsurprisingly, fans went absolutely wild for the latest look at Eva’s incredible physique, awarding the snap nearly 18,000 likes and 200-plus comments within less than a day’s time.

“You have an amazing body,” one person wrote.

“You’re most beautiful,” praised another fan.

“Beyond stunning omg a masterpiece,” a third admirer commented.

“Gorgeous woman, you’re amazing and unbelievable,” added a fourth follower.

Fans did not have to scroll far down Eva’s Instagram page to get another look at her fabulous bikini body. On Tuesday, the star turned up the heat again with a snap that saw her rocking a butterfly-print two-piece that left little to the imagination. That post has been extremely popular as well, amassing more than 12,000 likes and 151 comments to date.