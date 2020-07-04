Natalia Garibotto Flaunts Cleavage And Curves In Skimpy American Flag Bikini

Internet fitness model Natalia Garibotto likely captured thousands of hearts around the world on social media after she shared a sizzling new video starring herself on Saturday, July 4. The popular bombshell shared the post with her 2.1 million followers on her Instagram account and it became a hit just shortly after going live.

The 26-year-old model — who is from Brazil — was recorded outdoors for the video, as she enjoyed a Stoked Beverage energy drink. Nata took center stage as she switched between a number of sexy movement directly in front of the camera. She also emitted a sexy vibe as she pursed her lips and gazed directly into the camera’s lens.

Her long blond hair — which featured highlights and dark roots –did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in messy waves.

She also looked to be wearing a bit of makeup for the video, adding some glamour to her overall appearance. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, filled-in eyebrows, eyeliner, mascara, eyeshadow, and pink lipstick.

Still, it was her killer and famous curves that demanded the most attention in the video, as she flaunted them with a skimpy bikini.

Her bikini top featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and back, and was designed with an American flag print. The swimsuit bra did not leave much to the imagination as it hugged her bust, highlighting her assets. The top’s cups also struggled to contain her chest, exposing an ample amount of cleavage, underboob, and sideboob.

She teamed the revealing bathing suit top with matching bikini bottoms that also did not provide much coverage as they were designed with a high-rise, skimpy cut. The briefs particularly showed off her curvy hips and bodacious derrière. Furthermore, the bottoms’ high-waisted side-straps drew eyes towards her slim midriff.

Natalia did not indicate where the video was recorded, opting to leave her location a mystery.

Meanwhile, in the caption, she asked her followers if they wished to spend Independence Day with her. She also tagged Stoked Beverage and the CEO of Bang Energy’s Instagram handles.

The spicy clip was met with an immense amount of support and enthusiasm from Natalia’s fans, amassing more than 10,000 likes and 68,000 views in just the first hour after going live. An additional 134 followers also took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her figure, looks, and bikini.

“Stunning,” one social media user commented.

“Are you even real,” a second admirer chimed in.

Natalia has posted a number of sexy posts on her Instagram account as of late. On June 28, she stunned fans once again after rocking yet another revealing bikini for a Bang Energy video, per The Inquisitr.