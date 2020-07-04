‘RHOA’ Producers Say Filming Kenya Moore & Marc Daly’s Marriage Problems Was ‘Uncomfortable’

Kenya Moore’s open portrayal of her marriage to Marc Daly proved to be just as difficult for Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s producers as it was for its fans.

According to Bravo, Moore and Daly’s tumultuous union took a toll on the production process. The show’s producers said they wanted the story to be as accurate as possible, which is why they decided to film every aspect of their marriage. Some of the highlights from Season 12 included tense moments from the couple at home and the times that lead up to them deciding to separate back in September 2019.

“[We] never tried to put a positive spin on her marriage,” they told the outlet. “She was very open and honest about what was going on.”

The producers also admitted they noticed something was awry in Moore’s relationship almost as soon as she returned for Season 12. As fans of RHOA will recall, Moore left the series in Season 11 after she became pregnant with her and Daly’s child, Brooklyn,1. They said that as Moore continued to film, things became “progressively worse” between her and Daly.

“It was clear in our opinion that they just didn’t get along,” the producers continued to say, adding that being in the same room with them was “definitely uncomfortable.”

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Although they noticed the couple’s marriage was on the decline while they were shooting, the producers say it was still a sad moment for them when Moore and Daly announced their separation. The news of the separation came just one day after the couple argued during Daly’s charity event for Black Men Lab. While at the event, which aired this past season, Daly became upset because the cameras were around longer than he wanted. Daly was seen storming out of his charity event and saying he had enough of being apart of the show. The following day, the producers said Moore tried to hide the fact that they were separating up until the news was spread across multiple media outlets.

Since filming ended, Moore has shared that she and Daly are in a better place today. The couple is still married and is working on being the best parents they can for Brooklyn. Moore gave fans an update on her marriage during part one of the RHOA reunion. She said the pair have been living apart due to COVID-19 but were still actively finding ways to make their relationship work.

“We’re working on it, we’re in counseling, and Marc had made a complete [180]. He just seems like he’s fighting for his family, and that’s all I ever wanted him to do,” Moore said about her marriage.

The relationship between Moore and Daly will most likely play out in Season 13 of RHOA. Hollywood Life shared back in June that Moore has been asked to return to the series as a full-time cast member. Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams are also set to come back for another season.