Scarlett Bordeaux Sizzles In Red, White & Blue Bikini While Holding A Sparkler: ‘Happy 4th Of July!’

WWE NXT wrestler Scarlett Bordeaux wished her Instagram followers a happy July 4th today with a sexy photo of herself on the beach wearing a patriotic bikini. She also appeared to be enjoying a traditional firework.

In the image, Scarlett stood on the beach with a cloudy sky above and waves crashing into the sand in the background. She appeared to have a sparkly blue manicure on her fingernails, which she showed off by holding a lit sparkler in one hand, which had nearly burned out. The wrestler placed her other hand near her platinum blond hair, which she wore in beachy waves that cascaded over both shoulders from a side part. Her hairstyle also featured long bangs, which obscured part of her face on one side.

Scarlett wore a string bikini top that featured triangles of fabric to protect her modesty. One side was red and white stripes, and the other was navy blue with white stars, and a blue string connected them. The swimwear showed off the wrestler’s ample cleavage, her flat stomach, and nipped-in waist. A bit of her toned arm was also visible in the photo. The model wore eye makeup and mascara to accent her eyes, and her cheekbones stood out and seemed to have a bit of color on them. Her full lips also featured a dark lip color. She mentioned the holiday in her caption, and her followers seemed to enjoy her stars and stripes themed bikini. Almost 30,000 Instagrammers hit the like button, and at least 266 also left a comment for her, with several wishing her a happy holiday.

“Happy 4th of July Scarlett, hope you have a great one!” exclaimed one fan.

“Happy Independence Day to you, Scarlett Bordeaux and Karrion Kross! May it be a good day to relax for you guys,” a second follower wrote.

“Scarlett, you are an absolutely stunning woman, and have a great Fourth Of July weekend, and be safe out there,” a third devotee enthused, including a flag, flame, red heart, and red heart eye emoji.

“Great photo of your beautiful amazing self. Happy Fourth of July to you and your family,” replied a fourth, who also included an eagle, flag, firework, and confetti emoji.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Scarlett showed off her curves while wearing another gorgeous swimsuit on the beach. She wore a metallic gold monokini with a sheer gold sarong tied around her waist as the sun set behind the clouds in the background.