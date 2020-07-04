Brit Manuela Flaunts Chiseled Abs While Soaking Up The Sun In A Skimpy White Bikini

Brit Manuela kicked off her Fourth of July holiday by heading outside to soak up some sun. The model and fitness trainer took to her Instagram account to share two photos and a short video from her tanning session that have quickly become a major hit with her thousands of fans.

The triple Instagram update kicked off with a steamy video that was taken as Brit stretched out across a colorful beach towel that was draped over a lounge chair. She kept the camera focused on the middle of her body, which appeared slathered in tanning oil to help enhance her already deep, allover glow.

Brit slipped into a classic white bikini to work on her tan, one that perfectly suited her gym-honed physique and dangerous curves. The swim set included a sports bra-style top with a low scoop neckline that flashed an eyeful of the model’s ample cleavage. A dainty pendant necklace fell over her decolletage, hitting just above her voluptuous assets to draw even further attention to the busty display.

Brit’s matching bikini bottoms boasted a classic Brazilian cut that showcased her curvy hips and sculpted thighs. It had a curved waistband that sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist, taut tummy, and incredibly chiseled abs, which she attributed to her own Workouts By Brit Manuela fitness program.

The second and third slides in the upload included two nearly identical photos that captured the model from her neck down to the middle of her thighs. She appeared to have angled her hips slightly to the side and bent one leg at the knee as she snapped the shots, emphasizing her derriere.

Brit’s face did not make an appearance anywhere in the upload. Her followers, however, hardly seemed to mind, and instead focused their attention and admiration on the social media star’s flawless figure.

“Awesome tan and a fantastic body,” one person wrote in the comments section.

“OMFG YOU ARE SO BEAUTIFUL,” praised another fan.

“Literal perfection,” a third follower quipped.

“Ok but to look like this is my goal,” remarked a fourth user.

The upload has also amassed nearly 21,000 likes within two hours of going live to Brit’s feed.

Brit is hardly shy about showing off the results of her intense fitness regimen on her Instagram page. She recently showcased her impressive physique in a baby pink crop top and matching shorts. That coordinated athleticwear look also proved to be popular, earning over 26,000 likes and 1,074 comments to date.