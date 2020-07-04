Bethany Lily April Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Bikini

British bombshell Bethany Lily April sent fans into a frenzy this Independence Day after she shared a sizzling slideshow of herself bikini-clad on social media. The beauty took to her Instagram account to share the content with her 3 million followers, and the post quickly became a hit.

The 23-year-old model was photographed indoors for the two-photo series. Bethany took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera, switching between two sexy poses. She further emitted a sultry vibe as she pursed her lips and stared directly into the camera’s lens.

Her long, highlighted blond locks were pulled back into a ponytail, and did not look to be styled as they cascaded down her back. In one of the images, she could be seen tugging on her ponytail.

She also appeared to be rocking some makeup for the images — a move that brought out her natural facial features and added some glam to her overall appearance. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, eyeshadow, mascara, and a pink lipstick.

Still, it was her killer curves that easily stole the show in the images, as she flaunted them while wearing a revealing bikini.

Her powder blue bikini top featured a number of straps that tied around her neck and back, with a criss-cross design in the front. The top left barely anything to the imagination as it tightly hugged her bust, highlighting her assets. The swimsuit bra’s tiny cups also struggled to contain her chest, and exposed an ample amount of cleavage, as well as sideboob and underboob.

She paired the revealing garment with a pair of matching bikini bottoms that also provided just little coverage. The briefs featured a high-rise, skimpy cut that particularly displayed her bodacious derriere and curvy hips. Also on display was the model’s slim midriff.

She did not indicate where she was photographed. Meanwhile, in the caption, she wished her American followers a good Independence Day.

The sizzling update was met with a great deal of approval and support from Bethany’s fans, amassing more than 18,000 likes within 40 minutes after going live. Additionally, more than 600 followers also took to the comments section to compliment the model on her curves, beauty, and revealing bikini.

“My beautiful princess,” one fan wrote.

“One beautiful woman,” a second follower remarked.

“Such a gorgeous beauty,” a third admirer chimed in.

Bethany has shared a number of jaw-dropping posts featuring herself on Instagram lately. On June 26, she wowed her fans with an image of herself in a racy crop top and panties, per The Inquisitr.