Kinsey Wolanski Sports Skimpy Bikini Bottom, Tight Belly Shirt For July Fourth

Clubhouse Beverly Hills member and influencer Kinsey Wolanski celebrated America’s Independence Day in style, uploading a steamy slideshow to her popular Instagram account in which she strutted her stuff in a skimpy bikini bottom and a tight, white belly shirt. The 24-year-old, who has developed a reputation for swimsuit pictorials and wild pranks on IG and TikTok, also showed she knows how to accessorize in the two-pic spread.

In the accompanying caption, Wolanski wished her followers — which now number 3.6 million — a happy Fourth of July. She also tagged photographer Pierson Oglesby, who presumably snapped the photo. The photographer’s work and Wolanski’s inherent ability to own the frame proved a pleasing combination for the former FHM, Maxim and Sports Illustrated model, inspiring a slew of glowing comments.

“Happy 4th July… so beautiful woman, awesome figure, so sexy and hot,” said one comment.

“Was just waiting for a hot post and there it comes XD,” wrote another fan.

“Baby you’re my firework,” said a third admirer of Wolanski’s style.

“You are a stratospheric beauty,” opined another commenter.

The first snapshot in the slideshow featured Wolanski posing before a mirror with the camera focused on its reflection. She wore white-framed sunglasses with tear-drop lenses in the shot, while a dark purse with a thin, red strap rested on her shoulder and draped across her body. As the picture was snapped, Wolanski crossed her legs and left a slight space open between her full, pink lips.

Wolanski’s long, blond hair draped over her bust in the shot, which was pleasingly hugged by her tight, white tee. Just below its lower edge, her midriff was exposed and the long, thin straps of her bikini bottom traced her hips. While the camera’s focus was on her reflection, Wolanski’s actual body was visible, albeit blurry, in the foreground. As a result, her firm cheeks were revealed, protruding out from her thong at each side.

In the second photo, the camera pulled back, revealing the whole of Wolanski’s body as she posed atop a cubic block with the aforementioned mirror resting next to her. She wore the same outfit and accessories in this picture as in the first, but she now posed with both arms held up behind her head and her chest pushed forward.

Wolanski’s latest IG offering blew up in short order, accruing more than 80,000 likes in just over an hour after hitting her feed. Meanwhile, more than 300 comments like the ones above were left.

Although Wolanski opted not to go full-on red, white and blue for her July 4 post, another blonde bombshell — Russian model Dasha Mart — took a thoroughly patriotic approach to her own sizzling holiday post, flaunting her curves while posing in a fire red swimsuit and a star-spangled bandanna.