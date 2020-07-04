Bruna Rangel Lima Shows Off Cleavage And Curves In Skimpy Blue Bikini

Internet model Bruna Rangel Lima sent plenty of temperatures soaring around the world this Independence Day after she posted some photos of herself bikini-clad. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the new content with her 4.1 million followers, and it quickly grew in popularity.

The 24-year-old Brazilian-born beauty radiated as she was photographed while sitting down on a beach chair. Bruna took center stage as she posed directly in front of the camera, propping her hips out while she rested her hands on her thighs. She further emitted a sexy vibe as she pouted for the camera and gazed directly at its lens.

Her long highlighted blond-and-brunette locks were parted in the middle and styled pin-straight as the locks fell down her back and over her shoulders.

Bruna also appeared to be wearing a full makeup application for the image — a move that glammed up her poolside-look. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, eyeshadow, mascara, eyeliner, sculpted eyebrows, bronzer, highlighter, and pink lipstick.

However, it was her enviable figure that stole the show, as she showcased her physique with a revealing bikini.

Bruna’s blue top featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it flaunted her busty assets. The bra’s cups, which featured ruched edges, also revealed an ample amount of cleavage and a bit of sideboob and underboob.

The model teamed the top with a matching pair of bikini bottoms. The bottoms also did not provide much coverage as they were designed with a classic Brazilian-style cut. Particularly on show was her curvaceous hips and pert derriere. Furthermore, the briefs’ side-straps drew attention to her slim core.

She finished the look off with small hoop earrings, a few rings, and a watch on her left wrist.

The model did not indicate where she was photographed for the series.

In the caption, she wished her fans a happy Independence Day and provided them with a discount code for Brukinis, an online swimwear company.

The sizzling slideshow was met with instant enthusiasm and support from fans, amassing more than 34,000 likes in just two hours. Additionally, more than 350 followers took to the comments section to praise Bruna.

“Nice, so beautiful,” one social media user wrote.

“Fantastic baby,” added a second fan.

“Cute and perfect,” a third admirer asserted.

“Holy stunner,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

Bruna has posted more than one sexy snapshot of herself to social media lately. Just yesterday, she wowed her fans after wearing a white bikini that barely concealed her figure, per The Inquisitr. That post has amassed more than 66,000 likes so far.