Alexis Skyy Rocks A Cow-Print Bikini That Shows Off Her Cleavage: ‘Got Milk’

Alexis Skyy shared a fun bikini pic with her fans on Saturday afternoon. The Love & Hip-Hop star uploaded a snap of herself dressed in a cow-print two-piece with a matching bucket hat to her Instagram page.

To pose for the photo, Alexis appeared to stand in her bathroom, directly in front of the mirror. She leaned against the marble-topped counter and carefully positioned her iPhone in front of her to ensure she got the perfect angle. With her eyes trained on her phone screen, she left her lips slightly parted to create an overall sultry expression.

The reality star’s bathing suit was a traditional halter-style bikini with skimpy bottoms held together by side ties. Her top exposed her ample bosom and cleavage, giving her fans a hearty view of her chest and her toned midriff. Her bottoms sat just beneath her navel, accentuating her thick thighs and slender waist.

To complete her overall look, Alexis seemed to opt for a light layer of makeup that included nude lipstick and mascara. She left her long, dark wavy hair loose, allowing the ends to flow over her breasts.

While Alexis did not indicate her exact location, it did look like she was posing from inside a bathroom or washroom of some sort. Behind her were a few windows with a sunlit reflection cast on the tiled floor. What may have been a frosted glass shower door appeared to stand open behind her.

The image received tons of attention from her loyal fan base. Within a few hours of going live, her upload had garnered over 32,700 likes and more than 350 comments.

Alexis’s many admirers flocked to her comments section to compliment her appearance and shower in adoring emoji. A few of the stunner’s famous colleagues commented on her post, including the Clermont twins, Shannon and Shannade, and socialite Nikki Mudarris Nicole — also known as MissNikkiBaby.

“You are the girl of my dreams,” wrote one admirer.

“This post just yelled at me to get back in the gym,” joked another.

“Looking good @alexisskyy_,” chimed in a third person alongside a flame emoji.

In response to her cheeky caption, a few people responded with their favorite types of milk, from soy to almond.

“I don’t drink cow milk no more almond milk ma’am,” added a fourth Instagrammer.

Last month, The Inquisitr reported that the beauty had stunned her fans with a series of sexy beach photographs. The pictures showed her relaxing in the sand while wearing a provocative crochet bikini.