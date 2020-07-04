Maren Morris Removes Son’s Photos From Instagram After Being Mom-Shamed

Country singer Maren Morris has wiped her Instagram clean of her son after being mom-shamed for a photo earlier this week. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the “80s Mercedes” singer posted a photo where she was holding her three-month-old son Hayes on a float on the lake. The duo was wearing matching cactus-themed bathing suits, which Maren paired with green-framed sunglasses. The singer held an alcoholic beverage in one hand and was soon shamed with a plethora of comments questioning her parenting.

According to Us Weekly, the shamers were slamming Maren over why she didn’t have a life vest on her son, suggesting if there was a gust of wind the baby would be blown into the water. Others acted shocked, believing that she was putting her son in jeopardy, while a few questioned if she should be drinking while sitting with her son on the float.

Shortly after, Maren took all photos of her son off Instagram, except for the photo which caused such a stir. The float post still remains, but the comments have been limited.

It didn’t take long before Maren’s husband, Ryan Hurd, took to Twitter to defend his wife over the immense amount of mom-shaming she unnecessarily received.

“I’d just like to say, my wife usually doesn’t need me to defend her, but she’s a great mom,” Ryan wrote. “My kid was not unsafe on a float in 1 feet of water being held by an adult with 5 people watching so she could get a picture.”

Ryan also confirmed that Hayes has two Coast Guard-approved life jackets, noting people needed to relax.

“Also, sometimes moms have a drink, and homegirl earned it. Later, nerds.” he added.

The “Girl” singer also shared her own reaction on Twitter explaining why she took her photos down.

“Honestly, I get so many criticisms of my motherhood on anything I post of Hayes, so I may just discontinue posting photos of him. Sucks but it’s kind of where I’m at.”

Rick Diamond / Getty Images

Maren joins a long line of celebrities who have been mom-shamed for posts they’ve shared on social media. Jessica Simpson, Hilary Duff, Shawn Johnson, Teresa Giudice, and Meghan Markle are just a few famous moms who have been shamed online for doing simple normal things with their babies.

The 30-year-old posted a photo of her old baby bump on Twitter yesterday, and it might be the closest photo fans will get of Hayes for a long time. She joked in the caption that she missed his kicks, and that they just hurt more now.