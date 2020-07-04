Krissy Cela Flaunts Her Chiselled Abs On A Walk With Her Dog

Fitness trainer Krissy Cela shared a stunning snap with her 2.2 million Instagram followers yesterday in which she posed alongside her dog while out for a walk. Krissy’s sculpted figure was on full display in an all-black outfit that clung to her enviable physique.
Krissy didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified where the shot was taken, but she stood on a stretch of land overlooking a calm body of water. Several lush green trees were visible behind her, as well as more in the distance on the other side of the water. Her dog sat obediently by her side, wearing a black harness and gazing off into the distance with his tongue lolling out.
Krissy showed off her fit figure in a simple black crop top that had short sleeves. The top offered full coverage over her chest, hiding her cleavage, but left several inches of her chiselled abs exposed. The fabric clung to every inch of her upper body, highlighting her incredible shape.
She paired the black top with simple black leggings. The leggings were somewhat high-waisted, with the waistband coming to just below her belly button. They were from the athletic brand Nike, and featured bold white lettering along the waistband as well as a subtle logo on one thigh. The pants likewise clung to her sculpted curves, and featured what looked like a mesh panel over her calves for a bit of visual interest.
View this post on Instagram
In all honesty let me serve it to you raw. How many times have you attempted to start your fitness journey, you’re all amped up, you’re ready to go and then after a couple days, weeks months you just lose all motivation? Truth is you cannot rely just on motivation. Heres a little analogy…. You cannot be in a relationship if you are so unhappy just because someone buys you nice flowers and a cute necklace…. If you’re unhappy eventually you will snap right? ( now im not relationship queen ???? but you get the point, well I hope you get my point) That’s the same for motivation, you cannot rely on something or someone giving you motivation if you haven’t set up your foundation and pillars. Let me further explain…. 1️⃣ASK YOURSELF WHY: Why do you want to make a change, dig deep and be honest 2️⃣EXCUSES: What are your excuses don’t be afraid to list them out we all have them and THATS OKAY! But you gotta be honest 3️⃣HONESTY: Now out of all the excuses you listed which ones are truly stopping you? 4️⃣PLAN: sign up to a program, trial something for free I made it clear to my team I wanted to extend the trial on the @toneandsculptapp ⭐️ to 14 days to allow even more time for everyone to just try something new! Anything 5️⃣SCHEDULE: You would never want to be late to an important appointment so why be late to YOUR OWN? Schedule in your workout, make it a priority this is exactly why the #toneandsculpt app has a workout planner These are just a few things you can do to build HABITS and then add a dash of motivation. Build first then accessorise I REALLY REALLY hope this helps!???? PS buttons finally took a pic with me ????
Krissy held her dog’s leash with one hand, and placed the other hand on her waist as she smiled at the camera. Her long brunette locks tumbled down her chest in an effortless style. She didn’t appear to be wearing much makeup in the shot, allowing her natural beauty to shine through as she enjoyed the sunshine.
Krissy paired the snap with a lengthy caption that gave her followers some motivation and inspiration for achieving their fitness goals. Her fans loved the post, and it racked up over 124,600 likes within 20 hours. It also received 581 comments from her eager fans in the same time span.
“You yourself are a motivation for us all,” one follower commented.
“Caption is insightful, and GIRL your body is looking absolutely amazing! Your consistency often motivates me to get up and get going,” another fan wrote.
“Girl you’re glowing,” one fan remarked.
“You’re so beautiful Krissy. Take care of you,” another follower remarked.
Krissy frequently shares short workout ideas with her followers on Instagram, and that’s exactly what she did in a video shared just a few days ago. As The Inquisitr reported, Krissy rocked a blue sports bra and blue booty shorts as she did several moves that targeted the shoulders.