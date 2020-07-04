Chiefs’ Frank Clark Paying For LeGend Taliferro’s Funeral

Kansas City Chiefs star defender Frank Clark is paying for the funeral of 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro. The toddler was shot in his sleep after bullets were fired into his apartment in the middle of the night. According to McKenzie Nelson of KHSB, law enforcement said the child was shot around 2:30 AM and was rushed to a Kansas City area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Clark has reportedly been in contact with the Taliferro family about paying the costs of the funeral.

Ryan Young of Yahoo Sports reported on Friday that police believe the shooting was targeted at the apartment and not accidental. So far, authorities have said they have not been able to pinpoint a suspect. There were also no details made public about a motive or why law enforcement believes the shooting was intentional.

The service for young LeGend is set to take place on July 10 and Clark also posted on Twitter that he wants to get as much help for the child’s mother, Charron Powell. The defensive end also made it clear he was upset that in the middle of a movement that was about shining a light on the Black Lives Matter movement, things like the child’s murder are still happening.

RIP young LeGend Taliferro. Crazy In the midst of a movement we still manage to do foolish things. He was killed as he slept in his home due to gun violence. His mother, Charron Powell needs us. Let his name be heard. ♥️???????? pic.twitter.com/x7nuk4cD8D — Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) July 3, 2020

Clark is a relative newcomer to the Kansas City area, though it appears he’s immersing himself in its culture and looking to be a force for good in the process. The defender spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks but was traded to the Chiefs prior to the 2019 season.

While only starting five of his first 30 appearances, Clark quickly turned into one of the best pass rushers in the NFL no long after joining the league. In 2015, he started just five of his 15 games played, but still managed to record 10 sacks. The following season he notched 12 starts and nine sacks. In 2018, he logged a career-high 13 sacks after starting every game for the Seahawks.

In 2019, his first with the Chiefs, Clark saw his numbers take a bit of a step back as he suffered through injuries. He appeared in just 14 contests and started 11. He finished the regular season with 37 tackles and eight sacks. He ramped his production back up once the team started its postseason, as he had five sacks in three games, including a sack and two tackles for loss in the Super Bowl.

Clark also reportedly told the media he plans to dedicate the Chiefs’ first game of the 2020 season, against the Houston Texans, to LeGend. It wasn’t made immediately clear how the defender first heard about the shooting.