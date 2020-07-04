Melissa Riso Flaunts Her Cleavage In A Low-Cut Pink Top

Brunette bombshell Melissa Riso thrilled her 1.2 million Instagram followers with one of her recent posts, in which she flaunted a tantalizing amount of cleavage in a low-cut pink top. Melissa didn’t include a geotag on the post that clarified where the snap was taken, but she appeared to be in an indoor space with neutral decor and several small trees visible in the background.

Melissa showed off her assets in a low-cut sleeveless pink top that exposed plenty of skin. The sleeveless style showed off her toned arms, and the low-cut neckline revealed a serious amount of cleavage. The soft pink hue of the shirt looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin, and the slight collar on the neckline drew even more attention to her chest.

Melissa kept the accessories simple, adding a delicate necklace and nothing else that was visible in the shot. Her long brunette locks were parted in the middle, and they cascaded down her chest in a sleek style.

Melissa’s beauty look was natural, but it highlighted her gorgeous features to perfection. Melissa’s skin seemed flawless in the shot, and she appeared to have a hint of blush, bronzer and highlighter that accentuated the angles of her face. Bold brows framed her stunning brown eyes, and she kept her eye makeup simple, with what looked like long lashes and neutral-toned eyeshadow.

She finished off the overall look with a soft pink shade on her lips, and had a soft smile on her face as she posed for the shot. The picture was taken from a close-up perspective, so nothing below her chest was visible in the frame.

Melissa accompanied the post with a sweet caption about relationships, and her followers absolutely loved the update. The post racked up over 13,600 likes within 21 hours, and also received 410 comments within the same time span from her eager fans.

“You are always so beautiful… inside and out,” one fan commented.

“You are the perfect girl,” another remarked, followed by a string of emoji.

“Hands down the hottest woman alive,” another follower remarked.

“So right on them words! Extremely beautiful view so amazingly gorgeous,” a fourth fan wrote, including several emoji from a flame to a heart eyes emoji.

Melissa loves to flaunt her buxom body in all kinds of attire, from swimwear to lingerie. Last month, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a snap in which she rocked a navy blue lingerie set from the luxury lingerie brand Honey Birdette. The lacy set showcased her curvaceous figure to perfection, and she struck a majorly seductive pose that had her followers rushing to hit the like button.