‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Shows Off Baby Bump As She Prepares For Last Pictures As A Family Of Four

Kailyn Lowry is getting ready for her last photo shoot as a family of four.

The Teen Mom 2 star is preparing for the arrival of her fourth child in just a few weeks, and gave her followers a glimpse of her fast-growing baby bump. She took to her Instagram stories on Friday to show off in a form-fitting, black-and-white dress with a caption saying she and the kids were getting prepared for their last family pictures as a family of four.

The reality television star has been sharing a lot of updates about her pregnancy with fans, including plenty of shots of her ever-growing baby bump. After the picture of her dress in preparation of her final family photos, Kailyn shared an image showing the different levels of dilation for women going into delivery, though didn’t indicate just how close she might be getting.

While the latest Instagram story shows that Kailyn is excited about the final weeks of her pregnancy, it hasn’t always been an easy road for her. She posted a picture to Instagram back in May showing off her 29-week baby bump and explaining that there were some uncomfortable complications.

“He is currently breech, so hopefully he decides to turn soon, because we’re running out of room!” she wrote. “He’s moving a lot more these days and likes to keep me up at night. Physically, this has been a really easy pregnancy, but it is getting a little harder to hold Lux, no real complaints.”

Kailyn added that this has been her toughest of all her four pregnancies on an emotional level, but that she has been keeping busy by planning and decorating the nursery ahead of the baby boy’s arrival.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

There have been some other complications during the pregnancy as well. As The Inquisitr reported, Kailyn has opened up about the difficulties of shifting into being a homeschool teacher as her children have been home during the coronavirus pandemic. She has shared plenty of pictures of the activities they have been doing during the crisis, including some social distancing haircuts. Kailyn has been keeping busy during this time as well, continuing to record episodes of her Coffee Convos podcast — which just topped 1 million total listens.

Kailyn’s first photos as a family of five are likely coming very soon. The Teen Mom 2 star has shared that she is due in the month of July, though her exact due date isn’t clear.