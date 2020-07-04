Lisa Rinna Lights Up Instagram In A Star-Spangled String Bikini

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star continues her tradition of dazzling bikini pics.

Lisa Rinna caused fireworks on Instagram after she posted a bikini photo.

The 56-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who is known for posting dance videos on her social media page, got patriotic on the Fourth of July by posting a throwback photo of her wearing a themed swimsuit as she frolicked in the ocean.

In the photo, Rinna posed in a blue bikini top covered with red and white stars. The mom of two was all smiles as she wore matching red and white striped bikini bottoms and stepped in the ocean while waving her arms in the beachy pic. Rinna did not tag the maker of the patriotic bikini that she was wearing in her photo, but she did wish fans a Happy Fourth in the caption to the post.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran, who is never shy about showing off her super toned body, also joked that at least she’s “consistent” with her sexy summertime social media posts.

In comments to Rinna’s post, fans and famous friends including Live With Kelly and Ryan star Kelly Ripa, reacted to the reality star’s latest photo. Many fans asked Rinna if she ever ages, while others called her an inspiration for older women. Others raved about Rinna’s incredible body and her positive attitude, which shines through in all of her posts.

“Serving BOD for the 4th! ” one fan wrote of Rinna’s photo.

“Wow! You are such an inspiration for all women over 40!! Amazing!!!” another added.

“Can I PLEASE be you when I grow up? You look great!! SLAY IT GIRL!!! ” another wrote.

“Ur body is amazing but it’s your love of life attitude that’s fantastic,” a fourth fan wrote to Rinna.

Rinna also shared the same photo on her Instagram story along with a clip of the classic folk song “American Pie.”

Of course, while Rinna looks amazing at age 56, longtime fans know that she has posted a similar photo of her in the American flag bikini every July 4th since at least 2014, according to The Daily Mail.

In 2016 she even joked, “You KNOW I’m going to post this picture until I’m 90!!!”

Fans can probably expect more bikini photos from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills bombshell. In May, Rinna posted a photo of herself in a black lace bikini with the hilarious caption, “Thirsty.” After her daughter Delilah questioned what it would be like to have a “normal mom” who doesn’t post bikini photos, Rinna told her she’ll never know.