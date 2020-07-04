Anna Nystrom Performs A Series Of Yoga Poses In Skintight Athleisure

Swedish social media star Anna Nyström wowed her 8.5 million Instagram followers after modeling skintight athleisure attire while performing several difficult yoga poses.

The purpose of the mega-post update was to show off Nyström’s new collection of athleisure, called Ryvelle. The Instagram star — who first found fame thanks to photos documenting her fitness journey — announced earlier this spring that she had developed a new line and has since often modeled her brand on her social media feeds.

This latest set consisted of a white sports bra and yoga pants. The white color was not only a beautiful shade for July, but also complemented the model’s sun-kissed skin.

The sports bra was a spaghetti racer back style, with a low scooped neckline that showed off her décolletage.

Flaunting her toned torso, Nyström coupled the sports bra with a pair of matching yoga pants. The skintight nature of the fabric hugged her enviable curves and the high waisted styled accentuated her hourglass figure.

Nyström posed at the beach in the first shot by lying on her back and lifting her legs in a challenging yoga pose. The position showcased her sculpted legs in addition to demonstrating her skill.

The second photo shot Nyström from behind as she put her hands on her hips and looked out over the water.

Next, Nyström sat cross-legged while sporting a ballerina inspired bun. The palms of her hands were flat against each other in a way to convey relaxation and bliss.

Fourth appeared to be a photo of Nyström at a photography studio, taken angled from the side to give followers a different view of her curves. Last but not least, the final photo was an up close picture of her legs from the first pose.

Fans went wild over the mega-picture update, and awarded the post over 98,000 likes and more than 920 comments.

“White looks good… so gorgeous,” raved one awestruck fan, adding a plethora of emoji including the heart-eye face, the kissing face, and pink hearts.

“When you wear all white, you look like an angel,” gushed a second, emphasizing the sentiment with an angel face emoji in addition to two heart-eye symbols.

“Oh my God what a great picture,” proclaimed a third, along with a number of perfection hand emoji.

“The best and beautiful legs, golden queen,” dramatically concluded a fourth.

This is far from the first time this week that the Swedish social media star has wowed her fans. She previously dropped jaws after going braless in a ribbed top paired with skintight yoga pants. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the sultry update earned more than 134,000 likes.