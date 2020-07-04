Vanessa Hudgens Flaunts Her Trim Figure In A Pretty Peach Paisley Sundress

Vanessa Hudgens kicked off the holiday weekend in an adorable peachy dress.

Vanessa Hudgens seems to be all set for summer as she took an outing in Los Angeles on Friday to grab some takeout. The High School Musical alum looked cool and comfortable wearing a summery peach midi dress that seemed to flaunt her fit physique. The photos, which can be seen on The Daily Mail, also revealed that she wore a protective mask along with her outfit.

The dress the Vanessa wore yesterday seemed like a perfect choice for the start of a nice hot summer. It featured light grey spaghetti straps that wrapped over her slender shoulders. The pretty peach number had a white paisley pattern that seemed like the perfect combination of colors. The dress hung a few inches above her ankles and hugged Vanessa’s petite figure nicely. She paired the ensemble with gold Gucci slider sandals with black trim. The shiny shoes seemed to sparkle as she strolled around in the L.A. sunshine.

The 31-year-old actress accessorized with four gold necklaces and slew of bracelets wrapped around her wrists. Her fingers were also adorned with a few rings on her fingers on both hands. She was seen with a couple of ankle bracelets on as well. Her long, perfectly manicured nails were painted a dark red that seemed to give a pop of color to her wardrobe.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The blue mask that Vanessa Hudgens wore had a cute butterfly pattern imprinted on it. The mask covered her nose and mouth, but her brown eyes were peeping out. She appeared to have just a hint of black mascara on her eyelashes and possibly a little eyeliner as well. There didn’t seem to be much color on her lids.

The brunette bombshell had her long tresses pulled back into a high messy bun and held in place with what looked like a black scrunchie. At one point during her trip, Vanessa threw on a white lightweight jacket over her peach dress, as seen on Just Jared Jr. She also covered her eyes with a pair of sunglasses as she chatted it up with friends. The huge box of takeout food that she carried with her was seemingly made to share.

Vanessa Hudgens is certainly no stranger to mixing up her fashionable styles. Just recently she headed out on a stroll in Los Feliz, California wearing a cute romper that was as flirty and adorable as she is. She was also on a run for takeout that day. She appeared to be wearing the exact same Gucci sandals as she was on this recent food trip.