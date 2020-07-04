Alexa Collins Shows Off Her Bombshell Body In An American Flag Swimsuit

Blond bombshell Alexa Collins tantalized her 995,000 Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling triple update in which she rocked a sexy American flag bikini in honor of 4th of July. The picture was taken in Key West, Florida, as the geotag indicated, and Alexa appeared to be outside.

In the first snap, she stood in front of a slightly reflective surface that showed off some of her pert posterior while she flaunted the front of her swimsuit. She tagged the clothing brand Yandy in the picture itself, suggesting that the swimsuit likely came from there.

The swimsuit had a straight neckline that revealed a hint of cleavage, and thin red straps that stretched over her shoulders. The body of the suit covered up her ample assets and toned stomach, and featured a blue background with white stars on one half, and a red-and-white striped fabric on the other, creating an American flag vibe. The main portion of the swimsuit had a large cut-out on the side that exposed some extra skin, and a thick blue strap of fabric peeked out from underneath the swimsuit and stretched over her hip.

Alexa’s blond locks tumbled down in soft curls, and appeared to be blowing slightly in the wind, with a few strands going across her stunning features. She had one hand by her side and the other raised to brush away her silky tresses. The photo was cropped above her knees, but there were still several inches of her toned thighs on display.

In the second snap, Alexa posed facing a wall so that the back of her swimsuit was on display. The top portion featured thin red straps that criss-crossed her back, leaving a serious amount of skin exposed, before being secured with a bow above the small of her back.

The back portion of the swimsuit featured the same split of fabrics as the front, and was a thong style that left her shapely rear on full display. She glanced seductively over her shoulder in the picture, lips slightly parted. For the third and final snap in the series, Alexa raised both arms above her head and arched her back slightly, showing off her tantalizing figure.

Her followers loved the patriotic post, and it racked up over 1,700 likes and 89 comments within just 12 minutes of going live.

“Great suit,” one fan commented, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Probably your best post ever!!!!!” another added, loving Alexa’s look.

“Perfect as always!!!” one follower remarked.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Alexa geared up for the holiday weekend by flaunting her bombshell body in a skimpy red bikini. The look showed off her bronzed curves to perfection, and was from her swimwear collection, Poema Swim x Alexa Collins.