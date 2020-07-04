Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Alexa Ray Joel, And Nina Agdal Flaunt Their Bikini Bodies In Stunning Snaps

Alexa shared the photos on her Instagram page.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook celebrated her 22nd birthday with three other women who have appeared on the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Fittingly, all four of the lovely ladies attended Sailor’s beachside birthday party in sexy swimwear.

On Friday, Sailor’s half-sister, Alexa Ray Joel, 34, took to Instagram to share a set of photos that were taken during her family’s intimate get-together. The siblings were joined by their mother, iconic supermodel Christie Brinkley, 66, and their brother, Jack Brinkley-Cook, 25. Jack is currently dating Danish model Nina Agdal, 28, so she also scored an invite to Sailor’s party.

The rest of the group included Sailor’s boyfriend, Ben Sosne, and Alexa’s fiancé, Ryan Gleason.

Three of the women were clad in bikinis. Alexa, whose father is legendary musician Billy Ray Joel, opted for a sophisticated black two-piece that flattered her hourglass figure. Her top had wide shoulder straps and a plunging neckline. Crisscrossing strings that were stretched across the low V-neck added a little visual interest to the otherwise plain swimsuit. Alexa’s bottoms had a mid-rise waist and high-cut sides. The design accentuated her curvy hips while elongating her legs.

Birthday girl Sailor decided to rock a much skimpier look. The former Dancing with the Stars competitor flaunted her fit physique in a pink crocheted string bikini. Sailor wore the string sides of her bottoms tied down low around her hips, which lengthened her lean torso.

Nina’s bikini was also a solid color. Her bright red two-piece included a bralette top with spaghetti straps and a straight neckline. The model’s bottoms had a high leg and a low waist that showcased her sculpted abs.

Christie still rocks the occasional bikini when she hits the beach, but she decided to wear a one-piece for her daughter’s party. Her bathing suit was dark blue with thin spaghetti straps and a low scoop neck. She dressed the garment up by pairing it with a blue-and-white patterned sarong and a wide striped belt in the same colors.

As for the guys, Jack and Ryan opted for solid black swimming trunks, while Ben’s colorful patterned shorts included a shade of pink that matched his girlfriend’s bikini.

In the caption of her post, Alexa revealed that that group celebrated “Sassy Sunflower” Sailor’s birthday on New York’s Shelter Island. The musician’s “Sappy Family Snaps” got a lot of love from her Instagram followers.

“Sports Illustrated bombshells! Beautiful loving supportive family,” gushed one fan.

“Look at all the babes in these pics,” remarked another admirer.

“Hot bods all around!!” a third comment read.

While a large number of Alexa’s followers seemed to agree that everyone in her photos had enviable beach bodies, Sailor has admitted to struggling with body image issues. As reported by The Inquisitr, she revealed that she used to make herself feel bad by comparing her body to those of other women on social media. However, after shifting her focus to staying fit and healthy, she found herself in much better place.