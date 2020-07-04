Abby Dowse Exposes Her Fit Figure In Leggings & A Sports Bra

In her latest Instagram update, blond bombshell Abby Dowse showcased her fit figure in an activewear ensemble that tantalized her 2.3 million Instagram followers. The outfit she wore was from the brand Bombshell Sportswear, and Abby made sure to acknowledge them by tagging their Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

Abby posed outdoors in front of a plain white wall with a shaded area nearby, although she didn’t include a geotag to specify exactly where the picture was taken. The sun was shining down on her bronzed skin, giving her a gorgeous glow, and she mentioned in the caption that she was getting active outdoors.

The outfit she wore was a dusty blue shade that looked stunning with her blond locks. The sports bra had a unique one-shoulder style, with one shoulder completely exposed while a thicker strap and thinner strap combined over the other for a sexy look. The fabric stretched across her ample assets, but no cleavage was on display. She placed one hand on her slim waist, showing off her sculpted arm and shoulder, and several inches of her toned stomach were also visible in the outfit.

Abby paired the sports bra with some simple high-waisted leggings. The bottoms clung to every inch of her curves, showing off her pert posterior, toned thighs and shapely calves. She finished off the outfit with a pair of crisp white sneakers and a colorful scrunchie in her hair.

Abby’s long blond locks cascaded down her chest in tousled waves, and she played with her silky tresses with one hand as she posed. She had her hair styled in a half-up look, with some of it piled atop her head and secured with a scrunchie, and the rest tumbling down her shoulder. The style had a bit of a retro vibe, and Abby finished off the look with some hoop earrings.

Her followers loved the fit update, and the post received over 10,600 likes within four hours. It also racked up 242 comments from her eager fans.

“That set on you,” one fan commented, followed by a heart eyes emoji, loving the look.

“Flawless,” another added simply.

“Made for you because you’re absolutely a bombshell,” a third fan wrote, referring to the name of the company behind Abby’s ensemble.

“You look amazing,” another follower commented.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Abby thrilled her followers by sharing a sexy snap in which she rocked a red lace lingerie set with smoking-hot details. The set flaunted her curves to perfection, and she posed inside for some seductive shots.