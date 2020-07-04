Sofia Vergara Flaunts Her Curves In A Sexy Leopard Print Dress

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara dropped the jaws of her 19.3 million Instagram followers after posing in two dresses — including a sultry leopard print ensemble that flattered her enviable curves.

The triple-post update was part of an ad campaign for luxury designer Dolce and Gabbana. Vergara wrote in her caption that the handbag she was modeling was the “perfect” summer bag — though fans might have been more preoccupied with Vergara herself than her accessories.

The first dress she wore was a purple floral sundress. The print was not only beautiful but also summer appropriate, and the color blended into the stunning scenery. The dress was midi in length, with a hemline that ended just below her knees.

However, the modest length was offset by the fact that the ensemble ably hugged her curves, and ruching around the dress served to accentuate her killer figure. The garment did not have sleeves, but instead had thick straps that could show off Vergara’s toned and tanned arms.

Vergara also sported a white D&G handbag in the shot, in addition to bright red lipstick.

The second dress only upped the sultriness factor of the upload. The dress was a sizzling leopard-print pattern, and the brown hues of the dress ably complemented the actress’s bronzed skin.

The dress appeared to have a vintage halter style neckline, with cups at the bust to accentuate Vergara’s décolletage. A bustier-inspired top cinched in at the waist to show off her hourglass figure. Vergara’s curves were only highlighted further by her pose, where she casually lounged on a chair. A red purse added a pop of color, and matched the same red lip that Vergara wore in the first shot.

The last picture was a repeat of the first ensemble, though this time Vergara accessorized with a blue handbag.

The setting for the shot was a stunning outdoor patio, with a view of blue waters beyond.

Fans went wild over the update, and awarded the post over 173,000 likes and close to 900 comments.

“So stunning,” one fan raved, adding two heart-eye face emoji to emphasize the point.

“Why are you so perfect?” asked another, managing to bold the comment to make it stand out.

“Your outfit is amazing,” gushed a third, along with a pretty flower symbol and two pink hearts.

“I love u so much,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with two sparkling pink hearts.

This is not the first time this week that the actress has wowed her Instagram fandom. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she recently floored followers after modeling a tiny pair of American flag shorts and high heels.