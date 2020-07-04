Hanna Oberg Flaunts Killer Physique In New Shoulders Workout

Fitness model Hanna Oberg took to popular social media platform Instagram on Friday, July 3, to post her latest workout video in which she trained her shoulder muscles.

For the workout, Hanna wore a simple white sports bra with spaghetti straps that left much of her upper body exposed and drew the eye to her sculpted arms, shoulders, upper back, and a full-sleeve tattoo on her right arm. She paired the bra with blue spandex shorts that rose high on her hips and extended to mid-thigh. The shorts flattered the fitness trainer’s shapely backside and chiseled quads. A gap between the top and bottoms also gave the model’s followers a glimpse of her toned tummy.

The model wore a pair of white sneakers to complete the outfit and accessorized with a black exercise watch and thin gold necklace. She pulled her brunette tresses into a ponytail that flowed down her back and left a few loose strands framing her face. Hanna appeared to have added a bit of eye makeup and lip gloss to make her facial features pop.

The shoulders workout incorporated four different exercises that were all featured in an individual slide. Hanna completed the workout at the gym, using a cable machine with various handles to carry out each exercise.

The model began her workout with rope front raises. In the second video, Hanna was seen performing a series of upright rows to presses also using the rope cable. The model pulled on the cable and brought it up to her chest in one move and then in a second move, up above her head. The third exercise in the routine was the face pull. Holding the rope cable at face level, Hanna pulled it in towards her face repetitively. In the final video, the trainer showed her followers how to do a one arm upright row, once again using a cable machine.

In the caption of the post, Hanna wrote out the exercises and specified the number of reps and sets her followers should do for each. She wished her fans a Happy Friday and wrote that she used the cable machine for this workout to keep it fun, interesting, and hot. She signed off her message with a request for her followers to leave their feedback in the comments section of the post.

The shoulders workout earned more than 25,000 likes and dozens of comments from adoring fans within the first day.

“I love your workouts!” one Instagram user commented.