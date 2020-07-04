Tarsha Whitmore Leaves Little To The Imagination In Semi-Sheer Pink Lingiere And Bombshell Hair

Social media star Tarsha Whitmore sent the pulses of her 844,000 Instagram followers racing after leaving little to the imagination by posing in semi-sheer lingerie and voluminous bombshell hair.

The lingerie set consisted of a bra and pantie set. Both were a pink hue that not only added a pop of color to the shot, but also complemented the deep bronze tan of Whitmore’s skin. The bra was an underwire style with sheer lace-covered cups that offered viewers a hint of skin at the model’s bust. At the sides of the bra, the design morphed into a geometric pattern.

The neckline of the cups was cut on a diagonal, offering a plunging neckline that showed off her décolletage.

Whitmore coupled the bra with a pair of matching panties. Like the bra, they were a semi-sheer material and were primary designed from a lace material that offered a scalloped hem to the briefs.

To complete the ensemble, Whitmore looked to have either a white silk bathrobe or other oversized shirt that had slipped from her shoulders to puddle at her wrists.

To keep focus on her enviable body, Whitmore wore no other accessories. However, she did add to the look by opting for bombshell hair and makeup. Her hair was styled with major volume — especially at the crown — and large waves cascaded past her shoulders to reach her bust. Though she had previously sported lightened locks in recent photos, Whitmore had dark brown hair to add a sultry effect to the shot.

For makeup, Whitmore appeared to wear dramatic lashes, strong brows, and some bronzer to accentuate her chiseled cheekbones. The final touch was what looked to be clear gloss on her lips.

The Instagram star posed in dark mood lighting while on a bed, leaning backwards slightly to best show off her enviable curves.

Fans loved the latest sultry update, and awarded the post over 13,000 likes and more than 100 comments in around an hour.

“You look incredible,” raved one awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with two heart-eye face emoji.

“Love the color of this set,” complimented a second, adding the fire emoji.

“Wake up call,” teased a third, also using fire emoji in addition to two pink hearts.

“Omggg queeen,” gushed a fourth, concluding the comment with two heart-eye faces.

This is far from the first time this week that Whitmore has dropped jaws on social media. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she wowed fans after wearing a bathing suit with an incredibly daring plunged neckline.