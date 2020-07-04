David & Victoria Beckham Celebrate 21st Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Video Tributes

Posh and Becks took fans on a walk down memory lane.

David and Victoria Beckham marked their 21st wedding anniversary with video tributes filled with rarely seen photos on Instagram.

Twenty-one years after the Spice Girls singer and the British soccer superstar wed in the Luttrellstown Castle outside of Dublin, they celebrated their long marriage with a nostalgic walk down memory lane.

In a video set to the Elton John song “There’s Something About The Way You Look Tonight,” Victoria, 46, shared a photo montage that included pics from the couple’s wedding day. There were also photos of the Beckhams dressed up for celebrity events, walking their dogs, and snuggling their kids.

In the caption to the clip, Victoria wrote that she can’t believe the two now have four children, four dogs, and “so much” laughter more than two decades after they exchanged vows in Ireland.

In his tribute, David, 45, chose the 1996 Spice Girls song “Say You’ll Be There” for the background music. The soccer star shared couples photos, family vacation pics with their kids, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, and even some footage of his fashionista wife from her days as Posh Spice.

In the caption to his post, David revealed that 23 years prior he saw his future wife’s girl group on TV and he pointed out to a pal that he liked the one wearing the “little black catsuit.” He also wrote that 21 years of marriage later he shares the most beautiful family with Victoria. David also expressed his love for his wife on their anniversary day.

In comments to the posts, fans and famous friends wished David and Victoria a happy 25th anniversary. Some described “Posh and Becks” as the “perfect” pair.

“Couple goals,” several fans wrote.

“Such a beautiful love story,” another wrote of Victoria’s post. “Wishes of eternal love and caring for each other.”

“So adorable to see these pics of your marriage evolving over the years,” another fan added. “Congrats on your anniversary! Beautiful couple.”

“Love you guys!” added Victoria’s Spice Girls bandmate, Emma Bunton.

Earlier in the week, Victoria teased that she and David were going out for a date night to kick off their anniversary weekend and she asked her followers for advice on what to wear, according to The Daily Mail.

The former Spice Girl later shared a video on her Instagram stories that showed her dressed up in a white silk blouse and matching pants for a Friday night date with her husband, 21 years after she wowed in a Vera Wang ballgown at her wedding.