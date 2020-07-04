Katie Holmes Exposes Toned Abs In Orange Crop Top While On Shopping Trip In New York City

Katie Holmes took a solo shopping trip on Friday.

Katie Holmes was spotted on Friday while she was out shopping in New York City and enjoying the warm summer day. The Dawson’s Creek alum hasn’t been seen in a while as she has been quarantining with her 14-year-old daughter Suri Cruise during the coronavirus pandemic. However, she decided to head out on a solo outing this weekend looking cool and carefree in an outfit that was reminiscent of the 1970’s. The photos of Katie while out and about can be seen on Just Jared.

Katie walked the streets of New York in a Boho-style orange crop top that flaunted her toned abs. The sleeves of the cute top puffed out slightly and featured a scoop neck to reveal the actresses’ slender neck. It was also trimmed with white around the neckline, sleeves, and the wide band under her bosom. Katie teamed the crop top with a pair of light-colored blue jeans that accentuated her flat tummy. The waistband hung right below her belly button.

The ex-wife of Tom Cruise also paired the outfit with bright white shoes, which can be seen in a photo that she seemingly shared on Instagram while she was on her shopping trip. The picture was taken of a message that Katie had found on the sidewalk that read “Post No Hate.” One of her shoes was seen in the snapshot as well.

Brendon Thorne / Getty Images

Adorned around her neck were a trio of chain necklaces. A bangle bracelet was also seen wrapped around one of her wrists. Katie Holmes carried an over-sized tan bag with her as well. She completed her ensemble with a pair of brown sunglasses. She also appeared to have taken her health, and the health of others, seriously by wearing a floral mask as she strolled through the city.

Katie’s brunette hair was piled high into a messy knot in what was likely an effort to keep herself cool on a warm summer day. Since most of her face was covered up by the mask and sunglasses, you couldn’t tell if she wore any makeup or if she decided to go fresh-faced for the outing.

Katie Holmes changed style gears a few days ago when she posted an Instagram share of her wearing a gorgeous white dress that exposed most of her backside. She was sitting by a lake while staring off into the distance. The scene around her was picture-perfect. Her followers thought that she was gorgeous in the snapshot, as they hopped onto the comments to tell her so.