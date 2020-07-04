Kelly Clarkson’s Adorable Photo Of Her Son Has Fans Saying The Same Thing

Kelly shared a sweet snap of her son to Twitter that caught fans' attention.

Kelly Clarkson shared an adorable new photo of her son Remington to her Twitter account this week, and the comments section was full of sweet messages from her fans who just couldn’t get over how much the 4-year-old looked just like her. The sweet snap was shared to Kelly’s account on Friday, July 3 and showed her little boy in a sweatshirt and baseball cap as he looked off into the distance with his lips slightly pursed.

The 4-year-old’s short blond locks peeked out from under his blue-and-yellow hat while his blue eyes sparkled. He appeared to rest back on a large white cushion and had the words “Sunday Funday” written on his navy long sleeved top.

In the caption, Kelly — who recently commemorated Juneteenth with a highly emotional Kellyoke cover of the Etta James classic “I’d Rather Go Blind” on The Kelly Clarkson Show last month — admitted that she thought it looked like her little boy had instantly aged six years to become a 10-year-old as she told her fans that she couldn’t believe how fast he was growing up.

She told her 12.2 million followers that Remington looked like a “little man” with an embarrassed face and the hashtag #ClicheStatementAlert.

So my 4 yr old just turned 10 in this photo ???? he’s like a little man now ???? #ClicheStatementAlert but they grow up so fast. pic.twitter.com/T4gca15BzO — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) July 3, 2020

But while Kelly was focused on how old she thought her little boy appeared, others were more fascinated by how much the cutie looked like her.

Plenty of Twitter users responded after they saw the snap this week and told The Voice coach and American Idol Season 1 winner how similar they thought they looked.

“He’s so adorable he definitely looks a lot like you,” one Twitter user said.

“He looks so much like you!” another fan told the mom of two.

“And he sure looks like his Mama!” a third person tweeted.

“Wow! He really looks like you,” another read.

Kelly’s sweet tweet has been retweeted 162 times and has received over 5,900 likes since she shared it with her 12.2 million followers.

Kelly shares Remington with her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, who she filed for divorce from last month after almost seven years of marriage. The two are also parents to 6-year-old daughter River Rose Blackstock, while Brandon has teenagers Savannah and Seth from a previous relationship.

Kelly has never made a secret of her undying love for her children, including her two stepchildren, and it sounds like she has no plans to change that. A report claimed last month that she plans to remain close to Savannah and Seth even when her and Brandon’s divorce is final and wants to do the best thing for all of her children.