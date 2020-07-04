Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Rear View Of Daughter Brielle Modeling A Skimpy Bikini & Claps Back At Critics

Some of Kim's followers didn't think it was appropriate for her to share the video of her daughter on Instagram.

Kim Zolicak-Biermann took to Instagram on Friday to share a behind-the-scenes look at a photo shoot for her new swimwear brand, Salty K. The model who appeared in her video just happened to be her daughter, Brielle, and some of Kim’s followers weren’t happy about what they saw.

The Don’t Be Tardy star’s video showed Brielle, 23, on a beach. The brunette model was filmed from a distance as she got down on her hands and knees in the brilliant white sand. She wore a light blue string bikini that popped against her tan skin. The two-piece included a top with a large bow in the back in lieu of regular string ties. The camera zoomed in on Brielle as she posed, providing a closer look at her bathing suit’s thong back. The barely-there bottoms left little to the imagination.

Brielle eventually realized that she was being filmed by someone other than the photographer who was using a phone to snap photos of her from a few feet away. While she was dusting sand off her hands, the model looked back behind her and flipped the second camera off.

In the caption of her post, Kim revealed that the person who captured the candid footage was Brielle’s friend, Zach Baus. Kim, 42, also commented on her daughter’s age, suggesting that she’d love to be 23 again.

Kim was clearly happy with the job that her daughter was doing modeling her swimwear. However, a number of her Instagram followers didn’t seem to think that it was appropriate for Kim to share a video of her daughter sporting a thong bikini. Kim quickly shut the critics down, reminding a few of them that the video showed Brielle working and helping her mother out.

“Why would a mom post this of their daughter?” read one response to her post.

“She was taking pictures for my bikini line sweetie,” Kim replied.

Kim also explained why it brought her joy seeing Brielle rocking the teeny Salty K bikini.

“I love you.. but this is not something you should be proud of,” read another critical remark.

“Really!! Because I just launched @saltykswim and it’s incredibly rewarding seeing my beautiful girls wearing it!!” Kim clapped back.

Kim gave her followers a personal history lesson after another troll deemed her video “weird.”

“I guess that’s how you guys make a living though…not off using your brain,” the commenter wrote.

“Well sweetie how ignorant are you? I have a nursing degree, 3 companies and have been on TV 13 years so I’d say I’m using my brain. Take your jealous self somewhere else,” read Kim’s response.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brielle also shared some video footage from her beachside photo session on her own Instagram page. The model was shown posing in different positions in an effort to get the perfect shot.