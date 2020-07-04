‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview For Monday: Eric & Ridge In A Father & Son Showdown

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Monday, July 6 reveals a father-son showdown. According to Soap Central, Ridge Forrester (then – Ronn Moss) and Eric Forrester (John McCook) went head-to-head in an epic competition that pitted their talents against each other.

This week, the soap opera is showcasing classic showdowns between rivals. Therefore, it seems only fitting that they showcase a competition between The Bold and the Beautiful‘s two fashion houses, Forrester Creations and Spectra Fashions.

The episode was shot on location in Portofino, Italy, and originally aired on January 6, 2003.

The Portofino challenge was Eric’s brainchild. His heart bled for his son who was mourning the supposed death of Taylor Hayes Forrester (Hunter Tylo). So, he came up with the idea of a fashion showdown between the two rival fashion houses. Eric would use his talents for Forrester Creations while Ridge designed for Spectra Fashions. The competition was to be held in Italy and was dedicated to the memory of Taylor.

Ridge told his father that he appreciated the tribute to his late wife and that designing for the competition had distracted him from his grief.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images

But someone was not happy about seeing Ridge and Eric bond. Massimo Marone (the late Joe Mascolo) had recently found out that Ridge was his son. He couldn’t keep his eyes off Ridge and Eric as they spoke. Bridget Forrester (then – Jennifer Finnegan) noticed and told Massimo that she understood that it must be difficult to watch Ridge bond with the man who raised him.

Of course, Sally Spectra (the late Darlene Conley) and Darla Einstein (Schae Harrison) were also in the crowd. Sally wanted to show the Forrester clan that they could win the challenge especially since Ridge was on her team.

Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) and Clarke Garrison (Daniel McVicar) emceed the event and lauded the designs and models as they appeared. However, Ridge could not mask his disappointment after the Spectra showstopper was announced. A life-size photo of Sally accompanied by a drizzle of confetti heralded their star design. Luckily, the audience didn’t take it too seriously and laughed. Ridge’s wedding dress design received all the recognition that it deserved as the model took to the runway.

Forrester Creations’ showstopper was announced and the model arrived standing on a rowboat on the Ligurian Sea. Her elegant arrival had the audience stunned as they watched her coming into the harbor. Stephanie was irked when she realized that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) was the model, but Ridge could not keep his eyes off of her. Eric’s bridal gown was breathtaking and was the crowning moment of the day.