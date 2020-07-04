Kelly Ripa Gets An Unwelcome Soaking From Her Own Family After Bizarre Contest

Kelly got drenched in her Daisy Dukes.

Kelly Ripa got an unwelcome soaking from her own family on July 3 as she, husband Mark Consuelos, son Michael, and her nephew Sergio took on a somewhat bizarre challenge to celebrate the Fourth of July. Rather trying out a fireworks contest or swimming laps in the pool, the trio instead took on longtime friend and Live with Kelly and Ryan producer Michael Gelman and his family in a hoola hooping contest.

The group did the challenge from their own backyards in accordance with social distancing guidelines, as the ABC show is still filming new episodes remotely.

Kelly’s co-host Ryan Seacrest, who’s filming his segments from his home in Los Angeles, explained the rules of the game and said that the winning team would be able to choose one person from the other to get totally soaked by a bucket of water.

Kelly — who recently shared an adorable birthday tribute for daughter Lola’s 19th birthday — then joined her boys to show off her hoola hooping skills, which weren’t exactly stellar. Kelly revealed her uber toned legs in a pair of light blue denim short shorts with a summery blue-and-white top, but barely got the hoop to spin around her waist.

The boys in her family had a much more successful attempt at the challenge and did several spins with their hoops.

But it was the Ripa/Consuelos family that lost the competition, and Kelly decided to bend the rules a little.

“Gelman girls, if there’s a soul in your bodies you’ll still dunk water on your dad. Dump water on that old man,” she teased per Entertainment Tonight Canada, calling the girls “monsters”.

That’s when the producer turned the tables on Kelly and urged her family to soak her as the losing team, while Ryan laughed and looked on through his computer screen.

“Since Kelly picked me,” he said, “I’d like to pick Kelly Ripa.”

Kelly was then left soaked as her 22-year-old son Michael poured a green bucket of water over her.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

But it was all fair in the Ripa vs Gelman family games, as Gelman also got soaked by his own family members following their somewhat bizarre Independence Day hoola hoop session.

“You’re welcome America, and happy Independence Day!” Kelly joked.

The latest look at the stars larking around came shortly after Ryan suffered a pretty major mishap on the ABC morning show last month.

Ryan challenged Kelly’s son to do a walking handstand, but didn’t exactly have the same luck as the youngster when he attempted his. The American Idol host actually tumbled over just out of shot and broke two large ornaments, including a large glass Joe Malone candle.